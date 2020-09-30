Paradox-free Time-Travel Might Actually be Possible Without Altering The Past or Future, Study Finds

The first published Time-Travel fiction can be traced back to the 1700s. That’s how long humans have been fantasising about the prospect of tearing through the fabric of reality and go back or forward in time.

But time-travel is only the stuff of science-fiction novels or superhero movies for children. It has no place in a sane, pragmatic person’s thoughts, does it? Because everyone knows this fact from fiction- time travel will cause paradoxes, some irreparable, incorrigible universe-shattering paradoxes.

There are scientists who dedicate their lives to coming closer to solving the mystery that is time. A group of such scientists now believe that time travel may not be as impossible as we thought before.

A new study claims that the paradox most commonly associated with time-travel may not be true. This study, like all time-travel related studies, is still hypothetical.

The paradox is that if a time-traveller goes back to their parents or grandparents, they might alter the course of reality. It would result in a situation where the time-traveller would never be born in the first place. However, the authors of Reversible dynamics with closed time-like curves and freedom of choice suggest there would be self-correcting methods of time itself.

In this paper, they take some of the most common paradoxes associated with time-travel and hypothesise that if time-travel were possible, the timelines would have the ability to self-correct so that the “future” (where the time-traveller comes from) is maintained.

Using the general theory of relativity (and some very complex math), they suggest that it may not only be possible to travel back in time, but also interact with oneself. No matter what attempts are made to change the past, events will reorganise so that the future happens as it always does. (Fans of Dark will relate).

The researcher is a graduate student named Germain Tobar working under Physics professor, Dr Fabio Costa. The biggest paradox is if we use time travel to back and prevent something from happening, that event will not happen, and therefore there will never be a motivation to go back or even invent time-travel. This paradox deems time-travel impossible.

According to Dr Costa’s explanation, the future will always happen. He says if a person were to travel back in time to stop the Coronavirus pandemic from spreading (by killing patient zero, for example), the traveller would instead get infected and become patient zero. Or someone else would. But the pandemic will always happen.

The paper and interview are available in the public domain by the University of Queensland.