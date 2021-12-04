Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO, Starts His Tenure with Major Restructuring

Twitter’s newly-appointed CEO Parag Agrawal on Friday announced a major reshuffling in the company’s structure. The revamp will see Twitter’s head of engineering, Michael Montano, and chief design officer Dantley Davis stepping down from their respective roles and leaving the company by the end of this year. In a company-wide email accessed by Washington Post, Parag elaborated that his focus areas include “clear decision-making, increased accountability and faster execution” in Twitter.

Parag hinted towards more such leadership changes and added that he was working on a number of organisational and leadership reshuffles to best position the company for achieving its goals. “We’ve all discussed the critical need for more operational rigour, and it must start from the top,” read the mail.

Twitter later confirmed the restructuring and reported them to the US Security and Exchange Commission. According to the Washington Post report, Twitter spokesperson Liz Kelley said the restructuring was Parag’s decision and the ouster of Montano and Davis were solely the result of the organisational shift. The restructuring aims to consolidate the previously separate function under three new divisions: Consumer, Revenue and Core Tech. These divisions will be led by a ‘general manager’.

Twitter, meanwhile, also confirmed the exit of its head of People, Jennifer Christie, who will leave the company by the end of this year. Christie’s exit, however, is not related to Twitter’s restructuring efforts. Dala Brand, the current vice president of People Experiences, and head of Inclusion and Diversity will be replacing Christie for the job. The company’s senior product management director Sara Beykpour on Friday said that it was her last day at the office.

Parag was the unanimous choice for Twitter CEO after Jack Dorsey, the co-founder, announced a sudden resignation on Monday. Parag previously served as CTO in the company. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, and Stanford University, Parag had joined Twitter back in 2010. Working through the structural ladder of the company, Parag moved up to become the CTO in 2018. At 37, Parag has become the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Parag’s appointment was reportedly endorsed by outgoing CEO Dorsey.

