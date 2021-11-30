Parag Agrawal's 11-year-old 'Controversial' Tweet Resurfaces after He Becomes Twitter CEO

IIT alumnus Parag Agrawal is the new CEO of Twitter and the virtual world is celebrating yet another Indian leading a tech giant after the likes of Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai. However, an old tweet by the new CEO has gone viral and conservatives are already expressing their displeasure over the new development. In 2010, Parag posted: “If they are not gonna make a distinction between muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists." Different users interpreted the 11-year-old tweet in their own ways.

"If they are not gonna make a distinction between muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists."— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 26, 2010

One user felt that this tweet makes Parag a racist. “So, Twitter’s new CEO is a racist. Why am I not surprised?" he wrote.

So, Twitter's new CEO is a racist. Why am I not surprised? https://t.co/KHFVx3CZGc— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 29, 2021

Another user tweeted that “New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal makes Dorsey look like a moderate. Agrawal is left of Lenin. We’re all on borrowed time."

New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal makes Dorsey look like a moderate.Agrawal is left of Lenin. We’re all on borrowed time. — John - F**k Your Variant - Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 29, 2021

Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee tweeted: “This is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s new CEO and the person who’s going to be deciding what kind of speech is allowed on Twitter."

This is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s new CEO and the person who’s going to be deciding what kind of speech is allowed on Twitter: https://t.co/W4HYeNSxlf— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 29, 2021

Parag Agrawal’s 11-year-old tweet received 12,000 likes and was soon all over social media. However, it was later found that the CEO was quoting Aasif Mandvi from The Daily Show. The open and close quotation marks were there for a reason after all. In a reply to a user, Parag had clarified: “I was quoting Asif Mandvi from The Daily Show. The article you are reading seems too deep for my current mental state."

@Joylita I was quoting Asif Mandvi from The Daily Show. The article you are reading seems too deep for my current mental state.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 26, 2010

Also read: Parag Agrawal’s Another Old Tweet That Went Viral

A few users were surprised by the attention that the CEO’s old tweet received. One of them posted: “Not supporting this guy but if you are using an 11 year old tweet as a reason for this guy not to be CEO you need a better reason."

Not supporting this guy but if you are using an 11 year old tweet as a reason for this guy not to be CEO you need a better reason— chattey (@Chatteyy_) November 29, 2021

“Probably should have deleted this one, Parag… Welcome to Twitter," another user wrote.

Probably should have deleted this one, Parag… Welcome to Twitter.— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 29, 2021

The now viral quote is said to be from an episode of The Daily Show with John Steward in which there was a segment reacting to the firing of NPR correspondent Juan Williams. The correspondent had made a controversial statement on Muslims on Fox News. According to BBC News, Williams had said: “I’m not a bigot. You know the kind of books I’ve written about the civil rights movement in this country. But when I get on the plane, I got to tell you, if I see people who are in Muslim garb and I think, you know, they are identifying themselves first and foremost as Muslims, I get worried. I get nervous."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.