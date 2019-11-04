Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Paralympic Ski-Racer Who Lost His Leg to Cancer Turns into Pixar Lamp on Halloween

Remember the cute, silver Pixar lamp, that we see before every animation film? It has been brought to life for real!

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Paralympic Ski-Racer Who Lost His Leg to Cancer Turns into Pixar Lamp on Halloween
Although it's a few days past Halloween, the internet is still full of videos and photos of the quirkiest and scariest Halloween costumes of this year.

Remember the cute, silver Pixar lamp that we see before every Pixar animation film? Now, the lamp has been brought to life for real! John Sundquist was back with his eccentric Halloween costume for 2019 as a "different kind of a leg lamp."

The Paralympic ski-racer, comedian, author and motivational-speaker took to his Instagram account to post images of him dressed as the Pixar lamp. He said, "Wait there's a human inside that lamp."

John perfectly imitates the lamp, jumping over the 'I' and then turning his head towards the audience.

John, lost his left leg to a rare-form of cancer when he was 9-years old. Growing up as a "self-conscious" child, he started designing one-legged costumes to make his friends laugh at parties, as said to People in 2017.

On his YouTube account, John posted a montage of all his eccentric costumes of Halloween. From dressing as a half-eaten ginger bread to a Christmas tree, the video sort of sends out a message — all creativity needs is a functional mind.

John's Instagram account also shows him dressed as a genie from 2018 Halloween as he always "wanted to be a Disney animator."

Can your friends do this? #halloween

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
