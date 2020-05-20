Paralympic Swimmer Faces Near-Death Experience After He Was Chased by Two Sharks

Sharks and whales can get you scared within minutes, especially when they are chasing you at an unimaginable speed. However, a Paralympic swimmer did not lose his calm and successfully saved himself from the near-death experience.







The incident took place recently when Spanish swimmer Ariel Schrenck Martinez planned to do some practice in the nearby sea. Martinez, along with his mother, went to Sant Feliu de Guixols on Spain’s Costa Brava.







However, the regular practice for the 19-year-old soon turned into a nightmare when his mother Carolina spotted a pair of sharks nearby. The two sharks were approaching her son near the coastline, reported The Sun.



At a mere 100 meters distance from the shore, Martinez heard the screaming voice of her mum and managed to swim back to the beach to safety. Being a Paralympic swimmer, the Spaniard has just one arm.







Once the teen was out of the danger on the beach, he shared the ordeal to the TV channel Antena 3 Deportes, “My mum started to shout like a crazy woman that there were sharks in the water. I felt terrible panic at that moment and began to swim like mad. I think it's the fastest 100 metres I've ever done”.







His mother mentioned that the only motive was to get her son out of the danger, so she kept shouting until Martinez noticed her.







The whole drama was captured on the camera by a Civil Guard boat off La Mamola beach. He confirmed the animal to be at least 26ft long. The police officials confirmed that it was a basking shark.

