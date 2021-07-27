Paralysed Man Uses Exoskeleton Suit to Get Down on One Knee and Propose to Girlfriend

Over the years, we have seen people coming with unique marriage proposals. From destination marriage proposals to techie ones, there are abundant ideas present. But the highlight of each proposal is ‘going down on one knee.’ However, when a quadriplegic patient who has been unable to walk after an accident performed the tradition, it became momentous for his partner and his family.

Back in 2014, Josh Smith was visiting his friends in Virginia Beach. There, he met with an accident, leaving him paralyzed. Smith was diving into a wave headfirst and unfortunately, slammed into a sandbar. After the accident, he was instantly left paralyzed chest down, which restricted most of his activities.

Talking about the accident to Good Morning America, Smith said that he was floating with his face down but his eyes were open and it took him a while to realize that he couldn’t move at all.

Here is the video:

Later, when Smith proposed to his girlfriend Grace, he used an exoskeleton suit. With the help of the suit, he was able to bend, and it brought happiness to his loved ones, including his partner.

Smith told the news website that he never knew it was possible because he never saw anyone do it before. Sharing the whole experience, Smith added that he told his therapists about his idea to get down on one knee to propose his girlfriend. It was Smith who suggested his therapists that he would want to use an exoskeleton for the same.

As the task was not easy, Smith focussed all his energy to get down on one knee and managed to surprise Grace. Unaware of the idea, Grace shared with the website that she just kind of froze while staring at Smith. “I felt like I couldn’t move,” she added. Grace said that soon after Smith when down on his knees, their families started pouring out their loveand that’s when she realised that it was a marriage proposal.

