Paramedic Catches Huge 13-Foot-Long Shark From North Carolina Sea

Blake Cochran, a paramedic from Caldwell County, became famous on social media when he caught a massive hammerhead shark while fishing in the North Topsail Beach in North Carolina. According to kktv.com, the shark was huge — a mammoth 13-foot in length.

“I knew it was something big,” said Cochran to the media. “The biggest shark I’ve caught, up to this point, was like four feet, and this one when it pulled in –- it was insane.”

According to him, he and his friends engage in fishing once a month on the North Carolina coast, where they mainly try to catch red drums or sharks. They often indulge in kayaking about 400 yards offshore.

“It’s almost like catfishing from the beach,” said the paramedic. “It’s kind of like what it is. You sit and wait and you take your bait out. And all of a sudden, that reel started screaming. It was like being hooked to a car.”

He identified the animal as a hammerhead shark from its dorsal fin, he said. After posing for a quick photo, he, along with his friends, quickly released the shark back into the ocean.

“He was pretty heavy,” Cochran explained, adding that it took two or three people from his group to wade out into the waters to revive the animal and then let it go. The discovery has sounded an alarm for people around the coast, but Cochran isn’t worried.

“It’s the ocean. It’s their home. They’re not going to bother you unless you bother them,” he said before signing off.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.