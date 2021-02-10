Paramedics in Australia Take Patient to Enjoy Ocean View, Fulfilling the Last Wish

It's been such a year! Healthcare and frontline workers have been through so much, just as millions of families and individuals have been. While many said final goodbyes to the people they loved the most, others saw their near and dear ones battle a deadly virus that wreaked havoc on the world.

Now, imagine a dying patient getting his/her last wish fulfilled. In a heart-warming gesture that left many emotional on social media, two paramedics of the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) wheeled a dying patient's bed to the ocean so that they could enjoy the view, reported Daily Mail.

Neil King, a local, noticed the QAS staff on either side of a patient's bed at the Cleveland Point Lighthouse in Brisbane and interacted with them. King took a picture and later posted it on Facebook to thank the emotional gesture extended by paramedics to one of their patients.

"So grateful to our front line workers serving so kindly. The gesture was amazing but the kind words and lovely conversation they shared even more so," he wrote on Facebook and shared the photograph.

King's post had already garnered over 20,000 reactions on Facebook and shared over a thousand times at the time of publishing. Facebook users were all praises for QAC. Interestingly, a Facebook user shared a story.

"They did this for my best friend when cancer took her home. Spent 20 mins sitting together watching the ocean," said the user, adding that the paramedics even carried the patient down so that she could put her toes in the sand one last time.

"The last visit to the ocean I'd say. Beautiful souls allowing this wish to come true," said another user. "I hate to think that this could be a last time for someone to have this moment... you have to pull over the car and watch the sunset, every time," said a user on social media.

The same photograph was then shared by the QAC on their Facebook page. They captioned it,"Some words of gratitude regarding a beautiful simple gesture by our amazing staff worth sharing."

This, however, was not the first instance when the QAC staff had done something far beyond their call of duty. In 2017, another extremely critical patient wanted to be at the beach one last time. Graeme and Danielle, paramedics with the QAC, took the patient down to the beach at Hervey Bay back then.