Paramedics in PPE Suit Rescue Skunk whose Head was Stuck in a Paper Cup, Internet Salutes Heroes

A skunk by roadside was in trouble with its head stuck in a cup. But thanks to the paramedics passing by, they helped the little creature in stress and helped it out of the cup.

Katelyn and Mary were driving through Innisfil, Canada, when they saw an injured skunk lying on the road. The duo saw its head was stuck in a paper cup. The two put on their PPE suits before rescuing the animal.

A video of the heartwarming rescue has gone viral on social media.

“Katelyn & Mary were driving in Innisfil when Mary saw an animal that looked like it was hurt. She turned them around and they found the skunk with its head stuck in a Tim Hortons cup,” the caption of the video read.

Netizens applauded the efforts of the paramedics who stepped up to save the little creature visibly in stress. It had suffered injuries. Heroes in real sense, people said.