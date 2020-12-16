'Parasite's Birthday Party Sequence Accurately Sums Up What 2020 Has Been Like

2020 has been an eventful year to say the least.

If not anything else, it has certainly tested one of Murphy's laws: Everything that can go wrong, will go wrong.

Forest wildfires, a global pandemic, earthquakes, cyclones, hurricanes, space signals from aliens, mysterious disappearing monoliths are just some of the highlights of the curveballs this year has thrown at us.

If we could summarize this up into a single instance, it'd perhaps be the birthday party scene from South Korean filmmaker, Bong Joon Ho's Oscar winning movie, Parasite.

In fact, Parasite's official Facebook page may have done it for us.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

If you've seen the movie Parasite, you'll know that it's an uphill climb up to a significant plot-twist turning point in the movie: All four members of the family have been hired in various roles by a wealthy family and their life seems to be improving.

Then something happens: A single knock at their door of the wealthy family while they were away, finding out someone lived in the crawlspace and that eventually leads to their downfall. If they somehow manage to fix that situation, the wealthy family returning home in the middle of the night, adds to the tension. As they barely manage to scrape past, a birthday party the next day, where the person from the crawlspace attacks them, and stabs one of them to death, all unfolds in a short amount of time. The sequence of bad things goes from worse to worst. Reminds you of 2020 much?

The birthday party is perhaps the highlight: It gives you a temporary illusion that everything is okay, before it pulls the rug out from beneath you. Very eerily 2020.

Parasite emerged as the biggest winner at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Korean film won four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

In addition to making history in the night’s most prestigious category, Parasite's win becomes even more special for the team as it is the first South Korean film to ever be nominated for an Oscar.

Ever since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last May where it won the top prize, the prestigious Palme D'Or, this staggeringly original offering from Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has dazzled critics and cinephiles with its sheer storytelling artistry. What begins as a dark satire about the class divide in contemporary South Korea segues masterfully into a cunning thriller with endless twists and surprises.