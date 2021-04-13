Parent Files Legal Request to Marry Own Adult Child in New York, Calls it 'Individual Autonomy'

A parent from New York has filed a legal request to marry their own adult child and has called it a case of “individual autonomy." The parent also wants laws about the incestuous practice to be overturned. According to a report in the New York Post, the parent wishes to be anonymous because their request is one that will be deemed “morally, biologically and socially repugnant." The court papers give a very vague description of the parent or the adult child in question and no gender, hometown or other details have been revealed.

In the request, the parent has argued that marriage, a bond between two people, can be seen as a “greater expression of intimacy and spirituality" between two people.

The “proposed spouses" are adults and biological parent and child. According to court papers, the “proposed spouses" are also unable to have children together.

Under New York law, incest is a third degree felony and punishable by up to four years in prison. The parent who wants to marry their own child said they want to propose but is worried about causing emotional harm if they do it while the laws are intact.

A similar incident was reported a few days ago.

In a bizarre turn of events, a mother in China found out that the woman her son is supposed to marry is her long-lost daughter. The mother was left in tears following the incident at her son’s wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in China on March 31. After seeing a birthmark on the hand of the bride, the mother was shocked and recalled her daughter having a similar one.

The mother-in-law soon approached the bride’s family and asked them whether she has been adopted. The question left the family in utter shock as the news of her adoption has been a secret for all these years. However, they went on to reveal that she was adopted around twenty years back when the family had found out a baby girl by the roadside, according to reports.

On learning about her biological parents, the bride too burst into tears and claimed that having met her real mother is “happier than the wedding day itself”.

