1-min read

Parent Regrets Buying Baby Monitor after Spotting Eerie Eyes of Toddler

The picture shows the baby's eyes having a frightening and bizarre glow, the kind you only want to see in movies.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
Parent Regrets Buying Baby Monitor after Spotting Eerie Eyes of Toddler
(Twitter/ @@PassionPopSoc )

For a parent, buying a baby monitoring camera proved to be "a mistake" when an eerie picture of her infant appeared on the screen.

Regretting the decision of buying a baby monitor, the parent took to Twitter to share the picture and said, "We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake."

The picture shows the baby's eyes having a frightening and bizarre glow, the kind you only want to see in horror movies.

The post shared by @PassionPopSoc, soon garnered nearly 81,000 retweets.

Besides, it also attracted several memes and jokes and adding to the fun, the parent posted another picture of the toddler saying, "This has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is 💖."

This time it is actually a morphed face of the baby!

Here's how the netizens reacted.

