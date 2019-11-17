Parent Regrets Buying Baby Monitor after Spotting Eerie Eyes of Toddler
The picture shows the baby's eyes having a frightening and bizarre glow, the kind you only want to see in movies.
(Twitter/ @@PassionPopSoc )
For a parent, buying a baby monitoring camera proved to be "a mistake" when an eerie picture of her infant appeared on the screen.
Regretting the decision of buying a baby monitor, the parent took to Twitter to share the picture and said, "We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake."
The picture shows the baby's eyes having a frightening and bizarre glow, the kind you only want to see in horror movies.
We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ— Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019
The post shared by @PassionPopSoc, soon garnered nearly 81,000 retweets.
Besides, it also attracted several memes and jokes and adding to the fun, the parent posted another picture of the toddler saying, "This has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is 💖."
this has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is 💖 pic.twitter.com/KnZaPavLXS— Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 15, 2019
This time it is actually a morphed face of the baby!
Here's how the netizens reacted.
My screen flickered when I opened this pic. 😬— it's funny cause I'm an ordained minister (@HunsuckerJenni) November 15, 2019
Mine rotated the picture 90° a few seconds after I opened it. Definitely possessed. pic.twitter.com/SWRhR9Ov9S— T.G. Wilkinson (@tgwilkinson) November 15, 2019
Yeah wtf is that about. Image needs am exorcism— Cat (@soaponarop) November 15, 2019
Me too pic.twitter.com/fvSFIRyBnY— Hailey (@hurricane_hails) November 15, 2019
November 15, 2019
Yeah, it’s a common thing on these cameras apparently. My daughter was laying upside down, which made it even more creepy pic.twitter.com/T7iAtqCo2f— Todd Miller (@MillerTodd87) November 15, 2019
keep calm and call the winchesters pic.twitter.com/jSJmJryFB9— lindsey (@mishamysoul) November 15, 2019
