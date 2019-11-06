Cruel or Funny? Parents are Trying Snapchat's Viral Spider Filter On their Kids
Snapchat's new Halloween-themed spider filter is spooking kids out across the globe.
Screengrab: @LaBeautyologist Twitter | Alex Aguilar / Facebook.
Hello Internet, we meet again. This time, with an Internet challenge, that is spooking kids out in different parts of the world.
After popping Tide pods, jumping out of moving cars, squeezing themselves in trash bags - all to complete a challenge - the people of the web now have a new filter to toy around with.
Yes, Snapchat has done it again. Going with the Halloween theme, the multimedia messaging app recently rolled out a "spider" filter that leaves virtual tarantulas crawling across the face and mouths of the person trying it.
Sounds harmless, right?
Parents across the world, however, took their Snapchat game one notch up by trying the creepy filter not on themselves but on their unsuspecting kids instead, letting loose the 8-legged creatures crawl over their kids' faces and mouths whilst recording their reactions.
So I did the spider filter thing on my daughter and— pic.twitter.com/KQpWsj9Ina
— Thotiana (@_lakerssnation) November 4, 2019
Nah look at the stress on my nephews face pic.twitter.com/mNFox0bJRI
— AmirafromForestGate (@Munyajiri) October 31, 2019
Drop your Kids X Spider filter vids pic.twitter.com/3CGabarMDA
— (@_IrisStyle) November 2, 2019
My cousin tried the spider filter with her son and: pic.twitter.com/5Zm80gPh1T
— Romantic Jaguar (@A_Navv) November 1, 2019
y'all disciplining kids with this SPIDER filter since they can't be whooped?? pic.twitter.com/F4m24dpHSU
— Brio_a 22 (@mazula_asemahle) November 4, 2019
So I decided to do this to Ivanna #spiderfilter pic.twitter.com/NkshmUIbr4
— Andrea (@dreaisthicc) November 2, 2019
Such is the craze around the filter that makeup mogul and social media personality Kylie Jenner couldn't help but join the fad by pranking her daughter Stormi with the viral filter. Stormi, on her part, was totally chill about it.
View this post on Instagram
November 4, 2019 @kyliejenner ig story #kyliejenner #stormiwebster
Many others, who didn't partake in the ongoing trend, felt that the filter was cruel in nature and wondered if it would trigger arachnophobia (fear of spiders and other arachnids such as scorpions) among the kids at such a tender age.
I don’t have kids so I might be doing the most but... y’all don’t think that putting the spider filter on your baby’s face might be traumatic for them???
— Your Favorite Gemini (@ItsJaleelYoung) November 3, 2019
Man, stop terrifying kids with your nonsense spider filter. A new generation of arachnophobes in the making. pic.twitter.com/WebktAf7Hw
— ❮ ፡ ፸❯ (@IamFilmona) November 1, 2019
These videos of y’all scaring these babies with the spider filter is just.. it bothers me and idk why lol https://t.co/RC5JDymCHJ
— (@cinemvx) November 1, 2019
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the parents have found themselves in the midst of online criticism for trying out an Internet challenge.
Earlier in March, parents tried their hands on #CheeseChallenge which involved them flinging cheese slices at unsuspecting toddlers and posting their reactions on social media.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Vacation Selfie From the Maldives Wins the Internet
- Mother Feels Humiliated after Restaurant Bill Calls Her 2-Year-Old Daughter 'Terrifying'
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers