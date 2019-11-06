Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Cruel or Funny? Parents are Trying Snapchat's Viral Spider Filter On their Kids

Snapchat's new Halloween-themed spider filter is spooking kids out across the globe.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 7:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cruel or Funny? Parents are Trying Snapchat's Viral Spider Filter On their Kids
Screengrab: @LaBeautyologist Twitter | Alex Aguilar / Facebook.

Hello Internet, we meet again. This time, with an Internet challenge, that is spooking kids out in different parts of the world.

After popping Tide pods, jumping out of moving cars, squeezing themselves in trash bags - all to complete a challenge - the people of the web now have a new filter to toy around with.

Yes, Snapchat has done it again. Going with the Halloween theme, the multimedia messaging app recently rolled out a "spider" filter that leaves virtual tarantulas crawling across the face and mouths of the person trying it.

Sounds harmless, right?

Parents across the world, however, took their Snapchat game one notch up by trying the creepy filter not on themselves but on their unsuspecting kids instead, letting loose the 8-legged creatures crawl over their kids' faces and mouths whilst recording their reactions.

Such is the craze around the filter that makeup mogul and social media personality Kylie Jenner couldn't help but join the fad by pranking her daughter Stormi with the viral filter. Stormi, on her part, was totally chill about it.

View this post on Instagram

November 4, 2019 @kyliejenner ig story #kyliejenner #stormiwebster

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Updates (@kylieigupdates) on

Many others, who didn't partake in the ongoing trend, felt that the filter was cruel in nature and wondered if it would trigger arachnophobia (fear of spiders and other arachnids such as scorpions) among the kids at such a tender age.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the parents have found themselves in the midst of online criticism for trying out an Internet challenge.

Earlier in March, parents tried their hands on #CheeseChallenge which involved them flinging cheese slices at unsuspecting toddlers and posting their reactions on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram