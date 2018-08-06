English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Parents Don't Approve: Why Millennials are Quitting Their Jobs in Less Than 2 Years
Retiring from the same organization you started at is non-existent now.
News18 Creatives by Mir Suhail.
Shuaib has changed two jobs in the last three years. And while this may not seem out of the ordinary - because we are used to people not staying in their jobs for a long time, this is a huge shift from what earlier generations did when it came to job loyalty.
"Humare zamane mein we would just retire from the same jobs we started in," is something you've probably heard from your parents. "Lekin aaj kal ke bacche, don't believe in that. They change jobs so often!"
Often enough, the last generation will tell you that it's a trend because they're simply basing their observations off the pattern of young people constantly switching jobs.
And while it may be an observation - it still stands true. A Delloite survey based on millennials and their reception towards businesses reveals how, "Millennials’ opinions about business’ motivations and ethics, which had trended up the past two years, retreated dramatically this year, as did their sense of loyalty,"
From the survey itself, we can see how millennials (age group of those born between January 1983 and December 1994) has reduced in terms of job loyalty. People are less reluctant to stay on in their jobs than earlier generations. The number of people with lesser intentions of staying on has also gone up since 2016.
As the survey indicates, millennials are less likely to stay on for longer than two years. But what factors prompt them to change their jobs?
The survey quoted that pay and positive work culture were the two factors that topped young worker's wish lists. Even though there has been zero growth in India's job market in 2018, young people always seem to find other, better jobs - with more people quitting, there are also new vacancies to fill up.
A user on Reddit explains how to get an increase in your pay, you need to switch jobs. "Switching jobs allows to increase your salary. You could do the same job for five years and still might not be able to earn enough, than working for one or two years for experience and then switching to a better paid job."
Shuaib, a media professional who has been in the industry for three years, says that the rate of increments is also very low. "You stay on at a job with a minor pay hike, while if you switch, that hike marginally increases - for often the same or better job description. So why would you stay?"
The concept of loyalty over money often doesn't apply to millennials. Building and staying with an organization because of the work you do is an ideal that existed more dominantly in the last generation - millennials feel that they do not often get recognized for the work they do, so with their contributions barely ever recognized, they do not feel the need to stay on longer at organizations.
The second factor, which is positive work culture, also factors in greatly to why people quit their jobs so easily. Srikarjam explains that even after changing jobs four times, he finds the company "being run horribly." "It's frustrating to see clients being disinterested." He adds,"But I am here to stay for a few more months before I decide to quit, as I need some experience to show on my CV."
Even though the notion of job loyalty doesn't apply - most millennials see organizations as stepping stones onto other organizations, which is why they take up a job for a certain time to showcase on their resume.
Employers also seem to recognize this. Shivani Goel, an ex-recruiter for Grapvevine Digi Media said that even while recruiting people, "you don't expect them to stay beyond a few years."
So while the pattern is common - of how young people are constantly changing their jobs, the reason for it lies in the fact that their ideas and the ideals of the organizations they work for don't match up most of the time, as the Deloitte survey highlights.
