Parents in China are Seeking Moulds and Helmets to Make Their Babies' Heads Rounder

It is widely known that the Chinese used to bind the feet of girls to make them ‘pretty’. Lately, a similar trend of altering the shape of a body part has been reported in the country. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, a few parents in China are seeking equipment to ‘correct’ the shape of their babies’ skull. These moulds are believed to make the heads rounder, which is the desired shape in the country right now. The SCMP report detailed the experience of a mother who put her baby through different skull-correction procedures despite protests from her family. She wrote that since her baby loved to sleep on her back, her head looked ‘flat and stretched out’. She could not make the baby sleep on her side. That is why, she thought about going for a head shape correction equipment. She went to a clinic and got a correction gear made which would guide the shape of the head through various stages of growth. The skull correction gear is made of layers of plaster. The mother’s concerns for the shape of her child’s head seemed to stem from her own experiences.

When she was criticised online for putting her baby through the process, she said that she herself had a flat head and such a shape was painful for a woman chasing beauty. She did not want her daughter to grow up and resent a part of her body. The SCMP report said: “Some people supported her decision, saying in comments that nobody would put a helmet on their baby for no reason. The suffering now is for a beautiful head in the future. Your baby will grow up appreciating your hard work!” However, another person wrote that there was no need to go through such trouble as the baby’s head would have adjusted its shape by itself.

Interestingly, head shape correction products such as helmets and pillows are sold on e-commerce sites in China. A Taobao shop staff, who sells head correction pillows for children under two years, told SCMP that they have received positive feedback for their product and recommended “getting it soon if there is a need” because the product sells out fast and storage is tight. The report added that a few years ago, a flat head used to be considered ‘lucky’ in the country.

