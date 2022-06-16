Parents Left Red-faced After Son Poops in UK Store's Display Toilet

As much as they are cute, kids also have a special ability to leave you red-faced with their unpredictable actions, especially in public places. Recently, parents of a 4-year-old boy in the UK were left embarrassed after their kid pooped in a display toilet at a store. The parents, Aron and Caz Akhtar, had visited a home supplies store in Glastonbury, the UK when their toddler decided to take a dump in one of the toilets on display there. “Can’t believe what has happened, J has taken a very big poo in one of the B&Q display toilets,” wrote Caz while sharing the amusing incident in a Facebook post.

Caz shared that she had taken her eyes off her son as she went to shop for washing lines with Aron at the store. When she returned, Caz was stunned to see that her son had mistaken the display toilet for a real one. Realizing this, the mother instantly ran to fix things before they get messy. However, she was too late by then as the little boy had already began to relieve himself comfortably in the toilet seat.

In the pictures shared by Caz, the boy can be seen sitting on a displayed toilet seat and making use of it. In one photo, Aron is seen sticking his hand inside the seat to clean what his son has left behind.

Following this, Caz went ahead to do some damage control and left to look for wet wipes. To her surprise, she came back to find her son still sitting on the commode as he could not leave the job half way.

According to Cuz, their son’s unexpected act left them scratching their head and even her partner could think of a way out of the embarrassment. But, she added that the shop assistant, meanwhile, could not stop laughing and chose to ignore the child. “Don’t blame the lad,” she wrote.

