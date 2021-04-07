Parents of Baby Born on Bengaluru-Jaipur Flight Last Month Struggling to Get Birth Certificate

Parents of a baby who was born last month on a Bengaluru-Jaipur flight are now struggling to get a birth certificate for the infant who is now 20 days old. As per rules, the birth certificate is supposed to be issued within 21 days of the baby being born. The baby was born with the help of Indigo flight crew and a doctor, Dr Subahana Nazir, who was travelling on the same flight, 6E 469. While the baby was born mid-air in the flight, the Jaipur airport was put on alert to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance and other necessary medical help required for the new born and the mother, the Indigo Airlines said in a statement.

The incident had taken place on March 17. The flight had departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur around 8 am on Wednesday.

Bhairu Singh, the father of the child, told TOI that after landing the baby and the couple had been taken to a private hospital in Jaipur. He said it was too expensive so he directly took his wife and newborn to their village, Jaliya Rupabas in Beawar district. He said that he started the process of getting the birth certificate issued immediately after reaching the village.

He said he first approached the Sarpanch who then asked him to go to a government hospital from where he was sent to another hospital.

He said that everyone seemed confused since the baby was born mid-air. He is now being made to run from one government body to another for the certificate although he has been assured that he will get it at the earliest.

A similar incident had been reported a few weeks ago.

In a tragic incident, a woman who was pregnant with twins had to deliver her babies in a public toilet after she went into premature labour in Delhi. One of the two babies did not survive while the other is still in a critical situation under medical care. The 32-year-old woman, Parvati, and her husband, residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, had traveled to Delhi for some urgent work when the woman unexpectedly went into labour in the bus.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here