Parents of Newborn Baby 'Dominic' Win 60 Years of Free Pizza and Here's How

Luck takes you to the right place at the right time. So it happened by the stroke of luck that a child won thousands of dollars in a competition hours after being born.

Parents of Dominic Julian Lot won a competition because of their baby's name and bagged the award prize of AUD $10,080, reported Daily Mail.

In Indian currency, the prize money is equal to Rs 5.61 lakhs. The story of how they won the competition involves the name Dominic, which has the similar sounding American multinational pizza restaurant chain, Domino's Pizza.

Clementine Oldfield and Anthony Lot were expecting their first child but the mother had to go through 72-hour labour before the lucky child was born. Almost two hours before the birth of Dominic Julian Lot on December 9, Domino's Pizza announced an interesting competition. On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the company, Domino's Pizza announced that if the first child of a family is born on December 9, 2020 and is named Dominic or Dominique, then the family will win cash equivalent to 60 years of pizza. One month of pizza costs AUD 14 so 60 years of free pizza costs AUD 10,080.

As per the report, the two decided to name their child Dominic after Clemetine suggested it and Anthonly liked it too. Interestingly, the new-born baby Dominic entered this competition because of his uncle, who is named Dominique. The uncle sent a message about this competition to Dominic's grandmother, who suggested the couple enter this competition. At this point, the two were concerned about the safe delivery of the baby, however, soon after Dominic's arrival, they shared his birth certificate with Domino’s Pizza and won the competition.

The new parents are delighted to receive some money at this juncture. Speaking about the same, Anthony said that it is long overdue after spending over a week at the hospital.

He said that he and the two families were proud of Clementine who did a great job and had not slept during the labour.

Domino's Pizza was founded 60 years ago in the US and it has completed 37 years in Australia. Nick Knight, CEO of Domino's Australia and New Zealand, said that the company would not be celebrating this milestone without the support of its customers. He shared that this competition is a way of sharing the joy of Domino's by giving a unique birthday gift to the family of a new-born.