Parents on Instagram Are Making Their Kids 'Film' Them Dancing, Here's Why

Mums of Instagram are a creative lot, sharing snippets from life as a mum and adorable videos of their kids and the antics they get up to. Now, a wholesome trend is capturing children’s natural reactions as they watch their parents have fun. The idea is for the parents to be doing something and asking the kids to record them, but the camera is actually turned to the kids themselves rather than the parents. It’s a little trick but the results are surprisingly wholesome.

In essence, the children think they are recording their parents dancing or having fun, but what they end up capturing on camera is their own joy. The results of the trend go on to show the effects of gentle and joyful parenting on children. It points to the significance of parents showing love not only to their kids, but also towards each other and most importantly, themselves.

In one video, a mum asked her kid to take her video as she danced. His reaction was captured instead.

This couple asked their son to take a video of them having fun together. “The pure love in his eyes… what did we do to deserve him!"

This mum asked her son to record her doing a dance for a music video. He even says “Go mommy!" at one point.

“The look in his sweet little eyes makes me want to cry… Seeing the two people he loves more than anyone in the world love each other brings him so much joy and peace," wrote one mum.

Moments experienced in one’s early childhood have long-term effects. These joyful moments of childhood later serve to show people that joy is not only possible in the world but also accessible.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here