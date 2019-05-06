Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines

I just found out this is how they X-ray small children and I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/crNsjYhtpK — Professor Finesser (@mowziii) April 27, 2019

Madeleine McCann who? pic.twitter.com/UAT15zq5VA — dumb rat bastard (@paddy_farrelly1) April 27, 2019

This one look like “when they let me out, it’s over for y’all mfs” pic.twitter.com/huhwjJkQZl — t’arya stark (@TyraaTyraant) April 27, 2019

*Record scratch

*Looks into camera

You are probably wondering how I got into this situation pic.twitter.com/StscKqTOB9 — Ramiel (@RArkangelon) April 27, 2019

My 1st kid had 1 of these. They didn’t warn me. I bawled my eyes out when they put him in it because he was so scared. The pics are hella funny, but man being there in person is torture. U feel helpless...& the kid looks at you like they’re gonna mollywhop you after they get out! — Naturally Phenomenal (@Mtntop_Climber) April 27, 2019

My son 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RXfkVLNjFH — ju fine ass mama 🌹 (@__kca) April 27, 2019

Everyone criticizing people for laughing needs to relax. Yes I have a kid need to be in one for a chest X-ray, yes they screamed and cried. They screamed and cried just as hard when I wouldn’t let them drink out of the dogs bowl — Bill Gray (@GrayStateFan) April 27, 2019

While it may seem ‘worse’ at the moment, the pigg-o-stat lowers the chance of unnecessary radiation if images come out blurry due to a child moving, these devices prevent further medical complications in a child in the long run — tessa (@tessakathleen_) April 27, 2019