Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines
Although the babies in the photos below clearly look terrified, in discomfort, and far from happy, Twitter somehow found a funny side to the claustrophobic photos viral online.
Photo credit: Reddit | @mowziii / Twitter.
It regularly surprises you with weird challenges and illusions for you to partake but it's also the place where you find out about things (sometimes useful) you probably did not know existed.
One such invention was shared by a Twitter user on 27 April about baby X-rays and it'll leave you really, really uncomfortable.
I just found out this is how they X-ray small children and I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/crNsjYhtpK— Professor Finesser (@mowziii) April 27, 2019
Although the babies in the above photos clearly look terrified, in discomfort, and far from happy, Twitter somehow found a funny side to the claustrophobic photos.
Madeleine McCann who? pic.twitter.com/UAT15zq5VA— dumb rat bastard (@paddy_farrelly1) April 27, 2019
This one look like “when they let me out, it’s over for y’all mfs” pic.twitter.com/huhwjJkQZl— t’arya stark (@TyraaTyraant) April 27, 2019
April 27, 2019
April 27, 2019
*Record scratch— Ramiel (@RArkangelon) April 27, 2019
*Looks into camera
You are probably wondering how I got into this situation pic.twitter.com/StscKqTOB9
Parents, who have had their babies trapped in one of those "futuristic" X-ray machines shared their personal experiences.
My 1st kid had 1 of these. They didn’t warn me. I bawled my eyes out when they put him in it because he was so scared. The pics are hella funny, but man being there in person is torture. U feel helpless...& the kid looks at you like they’re gonna mollywhop you after they get out!— Naturally Phenomenal (@Mtntop_Climber) April 27, 2019
My son 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RXfkVLNjFH— ju fine ass mama 🌹 (@__kca) April 27, 2019
Did you find anything funny seeing the tiny humans trapped in one of those machines?
Twitter users, who have had first-hand experience with the X-ray device, felt it was okay for netizens to chuckle - mostly because the machines called the "Pigg-o-stat" doesn't hurt the babies and its design has a purpose to serve.
"Everyone criticizing people for laughing needs to relax. Yes I have a kid need to be in one for a chest X-ray, yes they screamed and cried. They screamed and cried just as hard when I wouldn’t let them drink out of the dogs bowl."
Everyone criticizing people for laughing needs to relax. Yes I have a kid need to be in one for a chest X-ray, yes they screamed and cried. They screamed and cried just as hard when I wouldn’t let them drink out of the dogs bowl— Bill Gray (@GrayStateFan) April 27, 2019
One user explained that the device is built in such a way to "lower the chance of unnecessary radiation" if the results come out blurry following baby's movement. "Pigg-o-stat" helps in avoiding further medical complications, the user further wrote.
While it may seem ‘worse’ at the moment, the pigg-o-stat lowers the chance of unnecessary radiation if images come out blurry due to a child moving, these devices prevent further medical complications in a child in the long run— tessa (@tessakathleen_) April 27, 2019
The viral photos were a hot topic of discussion on Reddit and the community snuck in some jokes.
"He looks like an a mint condition, limited edition, baby action figure."
"He looks like Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
While others couldn't believe such machines existed.
"I can’t believe this is real!"
As it turns out, the photos that have gone viral now in 2019, were also viral 4 years ago and a radiographer and Reddit user u/abitofbadjuju explained in a long post why they absolutely loved the "Pigg-o-stat" X-ray machine and how the device restricting the baby movements is actually a good thing.
A baby getting an X-ray from r/WTF
"Oh yes..the infamous Pigg-O-Stat. I've been a Rad Tech for a while now and let me tell you what....most of the time, I love this thing.
"My job is to get a diagnostic image of a baby so a doctor can assess what is causing the child's illness/symptoms. What should not be surprising to anyone is that radiographs are produced by shooting radiation at you. RADIATION. Low dose, sure, but its still radiation," the user wrote.
Explaining further how chest x-rays of babies aren't the best when the infant is lying down, the user also pointed out that parents, on several occasions, "aren't always the best at immobilizing a child" enough to hold them upright well enough in order to get a good image. The user adds that the parents in such cases are exposed to harmful radiations too.
"This device is used to immobilize a young child in the proper position for both chest imaging and sometimes abdominal films WITHOUT subjecting another person to unnecessary radiation exposure. As a rad tech, we are bound to the exposure rule of ALARA (as low as reasonably achievable). I would rather put a child in this contraption WHICH DOES NOT HURT THEM and get my images in the two shots needed over having to retake images multiple times because the child was moving - which is exposing them to more radiation."
You can read u/abitofbadjuju's complete comment here.
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow
- We Did the Math for the Next 'Game of Thrones' Battle so You Don’t Have to
- Avengers Endgame Fastest Film to Enter $2 Billion Club, Avatar's Record in Danger
- In a First, Israel Has Responded to a Cyber Attack With an Air Strike on Hamas in The Gaza Strip
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s