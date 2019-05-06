Take the pledge to vote

»
4-min read

Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines

Although the babies in the photos below clearly look terrified, in discomfort, and far from happy, Twitter somehow found a funny side to the claustrophobic photos viral online.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines
Photo credit: Reddit | @mowziii / Twitter.
The Internet is a weird place, we already know.

It regularly surprises you with weird challenges and illusions for you to partake but it's also the place where you find out about things (sometimes useful) you probably did not know existed.

One such invention was shared by a Twitter user on 27 April about baby X-rays and it'll leave you really, really uncomfortable.




Although the babies in the above photos clearly look terrified, in discomfort, and far from happy, Twitter somehow found a funny side to the claustrophobic photos.
















Parents, who have had their babies trapped in one of those "futuristic" X-ray machines shared their personal experiences.







Did you find anything funny seeing the tiny humans trapped in one of those machines?

Twitter users, who have had first-hand experience with the X-ray device, felt it was okay for netizens to chuckle - mostly because the machines called the "Pigg-o-stat" doesn't hurt the babies and its design has a purpose to serve.

"Everyone criticizing people for laughing needs to relax. Yes I have a kid need to be in one for a chest X-ray, yes they screamed and cried. They screamed and cried just as hard when I wouldn’t let them drink out of the dogs bowl."




One user explained that the device is built in such a way to "lower the chance of unnecessary radiation" if the results come out blurry following baby's movement. "Pigg-o-stat" helps in avoiding further medical complications, the user further wrote.




The viral photos were a hot topic of discussion on Reddit and the community snuck in some jokes.

"He looks like an a mint condition, limited edition, baby action figure."

"He looks like Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

While others couldn't believe such machines existed.

"I can’t believe this is real!"

As it turns out, the photos that have gone viral now in 2019, were also viral 4 years ago and a radiographer and Reddit user u/abitofbadjuju explained in a long post why they absolutely loved the "Pigg-o-stat" X-ray machine and how the device restricting the baby movements is actually a good thing.

A baby getting an X-ray from r/WTF



"Oh yes..the infamous Pigg-O-Stat. I've been a Rad Tech for a while now and let me tell you what....most of the time, I love this thing.

"My job is to get a diagnostic image of a baby so a doctor can assess what is causing the child's illness/symptoms. What should not be surprising to anyone is that radiographs are produced by shooting radiation at you. RADIATION. Low dose, sure, but its still radiation," the user wrote.

Explaining further how chest x-rays of babies aren't the best when the infant is lying down, the user also pointed out that parents, on several occasions, "aren't always the best at immobilizing a child" enough to hold them upright well enough in order to get a good image. The user adds that the parents in such cases are exposed to harmful radiations too.

"This device is used to immobilize a young child in the proper position for both chest imaging and sometimes abdominal films WITHOUT subjecting another person to unnecessary radiation exposure. As a rad tech, we are bound to the exposure rule of ALARA (as low as reasonably achievable). I would rather put a child in this contraption WHICH DOES NOT HURT THEM and get my images in the two shots needed over having to retake images multiple times because the child was moving - which is exposing them to more radiation."

You can read u/abitofbadjuju's complete comment here.
