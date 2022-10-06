Parents Play Candy Floss Prank on Their Son, Internet Calls it 'Cruel'

Kids might be mischievous but the entertainment factor doubles when the parents try to pull off a prank on their little ones. A lot of prank videos on kids by their parents have left the internet delighted, be it informing kids that they’ve eaten all candies or gifting them bizarre presents. Now, a prank pulled off by a couple on their little munchkin has left the internet, breaking out in massive laughter. The viral video in question begins with the parents treating their son to delicious candy floss. The little one appears to be happy after receiving the delicious present as he gears up to devour it.

However, before he could eat it all, the mother informs the son how everything that one must eat should be washed in water. Unbeknownst to what happens to candy floss when mixed in liquid, the kid follows his mother’s instructions. He gently moves up towards a bowl of water placed on the table in front of him. He quickly immerses the candyfloss into the water only to watch it get dissolved and disappear in front of him. But pranking the little munchkin once wasn’t enough for the mischievous mom.

She once again handed out another piece of candy floss, asking him to wash it before eating. The kid follows the instruction and the treat dissolves once again. In the end, the kid loses all hope and expresses that he wants to eat candyfloss in the most adorable manner. Watch the viral video below:

The video has amassed over 35k views on Instagram, leaving many to drop a slew of funny reactions. While some thought that the prank was hilarious, others expressed that it was just cruel on the parent’s part. One user joked, “He’ll never trust her again,” another commented, “That’s just cruel.”

A netizen wrote, “I don’t say it’s bad parenting or anything like that, just think it’s a bit mean, that’s all.” One more added, “His mom is such a menace perfect.” What happens after the prank was concluded remains unclear but the internet hopes that the little boy should have received the treat that he deserved.

