1-MIN READ

Parents Reunited with 4-Year-Old Son Who Was Stuck at Aunt's Home for 4 Days in Wayanad

It took two days of networking in hilly Wayanad fro CPI-M legislator to help the parents reunite with the child | Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

The young boy's father is a daily wager and didn't have the resources to make any attempt to get his son back.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
It took two days of networking by Kalpetta CPI-M legislator C.K. Saseendran at the hilly constituency in Wayanad district to unite a four-year-old boy, Jugal, with his parents after a gap of one month.

Speaking to IANS, Saseendran said it was four days back when he came to know about a four-year-old boy from his constituency who was stuck at his aunt's home at Shornur in Palakkad district, about 170 km away.

"Jugal who lives with his parents in my constituency at Pallikunnu village had gone with his aunt to Shornur. Their original plan was that his parents would take him after a few days. But things went haywire after the nationwide lockdown was announced last month," said Saseendran.

"I got the police officers' help and also from the two district authorities. The boy's uncle came from Shornur and handed over the boy to Kozhikode Fire Force officials, who drove Jugal to Wayanad and handed him to his parents," said Saseendran.

The parents and Jugal were just overjoyed. "I was witness to those moments and felt very happy that I was able to get the boy back," said Saseendran.

