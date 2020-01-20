Parents Took Their Wi-Fi Modem on Holiday with Them Because Their Kids Wouldn't Go

A couple in Australia took a modem to their vacation after their children refused to go with them.

Cassie and Chris Langan had planned a beach holiday to spend some family time. But, their children didn’t like the idea of holidaying and called it ‘boring’.

The parents then came up with a brilliant thought and said if they refuse to go, they would take the modem away with them. Surprisingly, the children agreed and still didn’t go.

Later, Cassie and Chris actually took the modem away with them to the vacation. Moreover, they clicked pictures of the modem, on the beach, with seagulls, during lunch, on a swing and so on and uploaded it all on social media.

Cassie wrote, “We asked our kids if they would like to go on a day trip to Warrnambool today and were met with the response 'that's so boring, I don't want to go'.

She went on to add that she and Chris then decided that instead of taking three of their “unappreciative” kids out, they should let the ones who didn't want to go, stay home and took their most overworked family member for a well deserved day out, which happened to be their modem!

She further stated, along with affixing pictures, “Modem had a fantastic day not being used by the kids and it was lovely not to listen to constant bickering.”

Netizens couldn’t stop applauding the parents for their wit. As many as 39,000 people had commented on this hilariously clever move.

“Well played Mom and Dad, well played,” wrote a person.

