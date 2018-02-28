GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Paresh Rawal Accidentally Tweets '#JhoothiCongress' Trend Plans, Gets Busted

BJP MP Paresh Rawal found himself in a spot after he tweeted out a Google document with instructions to trend '#JhootiCongress' on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 28, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Paresh Rawal Accidentally Tweets '#JhoothiCongress' Trend Plans, Gets Busted
PTI
On Tuesday, BJP MP Paresh Rawal found himself in a spot after he tweeted out a Google document that carried out instructions for BJP supporters to trend '#JhootiCongress' on Twitter.

Realising his mistake soon, the MP later deleted the tweet.

paresh rawal

(via moneycontrol
)
The document shared with the aim to trend #JhoothiCongress on the microblogging site read,

"After enjoying decades in power, the Congress and Gandhi dynasty just cannot bear to be out of power. They will resort lies, slander and low level cunning to somehow capture power by hook or crook. Even national security is not a topic for them for remain circumspect about. They have spread lies on Doklam as well. Rahul Gandhi even got caught trying to meet the Chinese ambassador on the sly."

"This party will go to any level like spreading lies about FRDI Bill to scare people about banks, maliciously claiming they didn’t meet Pakistanis during Gujarat elections while they did, and more. It is time to expose them. Let us trend #JhoothiCongress NOW and expose all their lies and remind them that the people are watching,” it further stated."

google doc

Some of the drafted tweets assumably meant to be tweeted out by people were:

Congress lies even on national security. Randeep Surjewala claimed in press conference that Chinese came back to Doklam, only to be rebutted by Army Chief that Chinese presence in that part is status quo.
#JhoothiCongress


Fake concern of Congress on national security exposed when at the height of Doklam conflict Rahul Gandhi held talk with Chinese embassy and tied to hide the info of meeting. #JhoothiCongress

The official BJP Twitter account tweeted using the hashtag #JhoothiCongress.




While the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tweeted:




Aware of Rawal's gaffe, people responded to Malviya's tweet with document's screenshots.







Last year, top BJP leaders and supporters trended the hashtag #DemonetisationSuccess on Twitter after Reserve Bank of India revealed in its annual report that 99 percent of scrapped currency notes came back into the system post demonetisation.

The hashtag later caught the eye of social media users when some pointed out that the tweets were copied + pasted to give maximum mileage to the hashtag on Twitter.



Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES