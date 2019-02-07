Paresh Rawal's 'Didi-Modi' Equation on Twitter is Getting Him Trolled



काश आपने गणित पढ़ा होता 😢



— M S Rana⚓ (@ms_rana) February 6, 2019





5/6 = 56

Is hisaab se hi Modiji ka seena calculate hua h mtlb... 😑

— Pulkit Sankhla (@PulKitnaBolega) February 6, 2019



Kauthi class fail ho Babu Bhaiya?https://t.co/QpcXI6DZlr



— irtohinpolF mitciV (@VictimGames) February 6, 2019



Actor and BJP MP from Gujarat, Paresh Rawal has stirred up controversy on Twitter after he posted a math equation about 'Didi' and 'Modi'.The unprecedented stand-off between Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Centre and CBI has taken centre stage not just in Bengal but across the country. On Sunday night, Banerjee started a 'dharna' to "save the constitution" following the CBI's attempt to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the chit fund scams. She called off the 'dharna' after the Supreme Court asked both CBI and Kumar to cooperate in a fair investigation.Meanwhile, social media, the current favourite platform for the masses to interact, has proved to be a useful way to campaign and counter-campaign.In the midst of massive hashtag campaigns carried out by supporters of both Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress, Paresh Rawal made his allegiance clear in a single tweet that has since been going viral.The tweet depicts the image of the pencil drawn equation in which the word 'Modi' cancels out the word 'Didi' so that what remains is 'Modi'. The Hera Pheri actor captioned the photo "Hisaab barabar" that translates to score settled.The post has over 30,000 likes and over 6,000 retweets. However, many tweeted that the equation did not make much sense.Rawal had previously hit out at critics of the recently released film Uri which many had claimed was army propaganda. /In an interview with India Times, the actor had said that it was okay to criticise one's government but not okay to criticise the army. Rawal has also been vocal about his opposition to actor Nasseruddin Shah's recent comment about feeling unsafe about his areligious children in the country.