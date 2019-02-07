English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paresh Rawal's 'Didi-Modi' Equation on Twitter is Getting Him Trolled
The unprecedented stand-off between Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Centre and CBI has taken centre stage not just in Bengal but across the country.
The unprecedented stand-off between Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Centre and CBI has taken centre stage not just in Bengal but across the country.
Loading...
Actor and BJP MP from Gujarat, Paresh Rawal has stirred up controversy on Twitter after he posted a math equation about 'Didi' and 'Modi'.
The unprecedented stand-off between Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Centre and CBI has taken centre stage not just in Bengal but across the country. On Sunday night, Banerjee started a 'dharna' to "save the constitution" following the CBI's attempt to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the chit fund scams. She called off the 'dharna' after the Supreme Court asked both CBI and Kumar to cooperate in a fair investigation.
Meanwhile, social media, the current favourite platform for the masses to interact, has proved to be a useful way to campaign and counter-campaign.
In the midst of massive hashtag campaigns carried out by supporters of both Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress, Paresh Rawal made his allegiance clear in a single tweet that has since been going viral.
The tweet depicts the image of the pencil drawn equation in which the word 'Modi' cancels out the word 'Didi' so that what remains is 'Modi'. The Hera Pheri actor captioned the photo "Hisaab barabar" that translates to score settled.
The post has over 30,000 likes and over 6,000 retweets. However, many tweeted that the equation did not make much sense.
Rawal had previously hit out at critics of the recently released film Uri which many had claimed was army propaganda. /In an interview with India Times, the actor had said that it was okay to criticise one's government but not okay to criticise the army. Rawal has also been vocal about his opposition to actor Nasseruddin Shah's recent comment about feeling unsafe about his areligious children in the country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The unprecedented stand-off between Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Centre and CBI has taken centre stage not just in Bengal but across the country. On Sunday night, Banerjee started a 'dharna' to "save the constitution" following the CBI's attempt to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the chit fund scams. She called off the 'dharna' after the Supreme Court asked both CBI and Kumar to cooperate in a fair investigation.
Meanwhile, social media, the current favourite platform for the masses to interact, has proved to be a useful way to campaign and counter-campaign.
In the midst of massive hashtag campaigns carried out by supporters of both Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress, Paresh Rawal made his allegiance clear in a single tweet that has since been going viral.
The tweet depicts the image of the pencil drawn equation in which the word 'Modi' cancels out the word 'Didi' so that what remains is 'Modi'. The Hera Pheri actor captioned the photo "Hisaab barabar" that translates to score settled.
हिसाब बराबर ...! pic.twitter.com/kYiUe0wKDh
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 6, 2019
The post has over 30,000 likes and over 6,000 retweets. However, many tweeted that the equation did not make much sense.
pic.twitter.com/UMWWgAhD7W
— Samir Bhatia (@SamirBhatia8) February 6, 2019
— Rushab (@maximustaurean) February 6, 2019
काश आपने गणित पढ़ा होता 😢
— M S Rana⚓ (@ms_rana) February 6, 2019
5/6 = 56
Is hisaab se hi Modiji ka seena calculate hua h mtlb... 😑
— Pulkit Sankhla (@PulKitnaBolega) February 6, 2019
Kauthi class fail ho Babu Bhaiya?https://t.co/QpcXI6DZlr
— irtohinpolF mitciV (@VictimGames) February 6, 2019
Rawal had previously hit out at critics of the recently released film Uri which many had claimed was army propaganda. /In an interview with India Times, the actor had said that it was okay to criticise one's government but not okay to criticise the army. Rawal has also been vocal about his opposition to actor Nasseruddin Shah's recent comment about feeling unsafe about his areligious children in the country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No One Still Knows The Password For Bitcoins Worth $145 Million That Remain Locked Away
- Rajkummar Rao Wants to Romance This Actor on Screen in a Gay Love Story
- Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way
- Twitter Responds to Dinesh Karthik's Sensational Catch in First T20 With Memes
- Twitter Responds to Dinesh Karthik's Sensational Catch in First T20 With Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results