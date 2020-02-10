Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.

While doctors and authorities around the globe have been urging people to always wear masks when traveling at a time when the death toll in China due to coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose over 40,000, you would expect certain sensitivity on social media.

But, well. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra decided to, instead, do a photoshoot at what looks like an airport, wearing a mask.

In a recent social media post, the actress is seen wearing a mask and posing for pictures.

Taking to Twitter she wrote, "Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe."

Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NHAgtMj5H0 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 10, 2020

Well, it turned out that Chopra's 'well-wishing' backfired upon her when netizens were quick enough to remind her that she 'didn't have to do a photoshoot'.

You don’t need a photo shoot to tell this to people dear Bollywood ki 83B — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 10, 2020

Sis you didnt need to do a photoshoot for this — Silambarasu Sivakurunathan (@SilamSiva) February 10, 2020

God forbid if some of your acquaintance dies, you'll do a photoshoot with sad face in white saree and upload on twitter with caption Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 10, 2020

Bollywood is more dangerous than #coronavirus. — Amit Rajput (@AmitRana_) February 10, 2020

Is this photoshoot necessary on such critical situation?? — Lalit Waykole (@lswaykole07) February 10, 2020

It's not a N95 grade mask and the one ur wearing gonna protect you from little mass of dust! Wanna protect from #CoronaVirus go for an appropriate one — iAmNandi (@Nandime) February 10, 2020

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that the UN health agency would send an international mission to China as it received a response from Beijing.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team leader would leave early next week with the rest of the experts to follow.

The UN health agency said the number of cases of the coronavirus in China was "stabilising", which is a "good news".

It, however, cautioned that it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked.

