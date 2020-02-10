Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.

Well, it turned out that Parineeti's 'well-wishing' backfired upon her when netizens were quick enough to remind her tat she 'didn't have to do a photo shoot to tell this to Bollywood.'

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.
(Image credit: Twitter)

While doctors and authorities around the globe have been urging people to always wear masks when traveling at a time when the death toll in China due to coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose over 40,000, you would expect certain sensitivity on social media.

But, well. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra decided to, instead, do a photoshoot at what looks like an airport, wearing a mask.

In a recent social media post, the actress is seen wearing a mask and posing for pictures.

Taking to Twitter she wrote, "Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe."

Well, it turned out that Chopra's 'well-wishing' backfired upon her when netizens were quick enough to remind her that she 'didn't have to do a photoshoot'. 

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that the UN health agency would send an international mission to China as it received a response from Beijing.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team leader would leave early next week with the rest of the experts to follow.

The UN health agency said the number of cases of the coronavirus in China was "stabilising", which is a "good news".

It, however, cautioned that it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram