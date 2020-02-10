Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.
Well, it turned out that Parineeti's 'well-wishing' backfired upon her when netizens were quick enough to remind her tat she 'didn't have to do a photo shoot to tell this to Bollywood.'
(Image credit: Twitter)
While doctors and authorities around the globe have been urging people to always wear masks when traveling at a time when the death toll in China due to coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose over 40,000, you would expect certain sensitivity on social media.
But, well. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra decided to, instead, do a photoshoot at what looks like an airport, wearing a mask.
In a recent social media post, the actress is seen wearing a mask and posing for pictures.
Taking to Twitter she wrote, "Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe."
Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NHAgtMj5H0
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 10, 2020
Well, it turned out that Chopra's 'well-wishing' backfired upon her when netizens were quick enough to remind her that she 'didn't have to do a photoshoot'.
You don’t need a photo shoot to tell this to people dear Bollywood ki 83B
— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 10, 2020
— Counter Sadhu (@SadhuMaharaj16) February 10, 2020
Sis you didnt need to do a photoshoot for this
— Silambarasu Sivakurunathan (@SilamSiva) February 10, 2020
God forbid if some of your acquaintance dies, you'll do a photoshoot with sad face in white saree and upload on twitter with caption Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys.
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 10, 2020
Bollywood is more dangerous than #coronavirus.
— Amit Rajput (@AmitRana_) February 10, 2020
Is this photoshoot necessary on such critical situation??
— Lalit Waykole (@lswaykole07) February 10, 2020
It's not a N95 grade mask and the one ur wearing gonna protect you from little mass of dust! Wanna protect from #CoronaVirus go for an appropriate one
— iAmNandi (@Nandime) February 10, 2020
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that the UN health agency would send an international mission to China as it received a response from Beijing.
WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team leader would leave early next week with the rest of the experts to follow.
The UN health agency said the number of cases of the coronavirus in China was "stabilising", which is a "good news".
It, however, cautioned that it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Creates Oscar History, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger Best Actors
- Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida