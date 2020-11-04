Paris Buses Featuring 'Borat' Posters of Near-naked Character Cause Outrage Among Muslims

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat has offended many on both the occasions the comedy-drama movie and its outrageously funny sequel released. US President Donald Trump also recently lashed out at the film and Baron-Cohen on the event of the release of new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and called the actor a 'creep'.

Now, movie posters of the new film on buses plying in Paris have also drawn the ire of some French Muslims who have found the said posters to be offensive. It shows the actor in his Borat getup and with just a piece of clothing covering his genital area and is seen wearing a ring that bears the word 'Allah' in Arabic, reported Daily Mail.

The poster drew sharp criticism from Muslims who have outraged saying the poster is insulting to their religion and 'Allah'.

The poster featuring Baron Cohen wearing only a face mask on his genitals is actually a throwback to the 'mankini' the character sported in the first film.

The outrage over the film comes at a time when France is already going through protests from the Muslim-majority countries around the world after French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of freedom of speech after a history professor was decapitated near the school he taught in. He had showed some of his students cartoons of Prophet Mohammad.

Macron had defended the depictions and this had resulted in several Muslim countries boycotting products from France. Many Muslims in the city, who also drive buses have requested the city's transport authorities to remove the posters.

One driver Django M, reportedly threatened to write over the movie poster, and said he found it unbelievable that it was allowed to be put up on buses in Paris.

While the city's main transport network RATP said it won't remove the posters, another chain of buses that ply through a Muslim area, took off the posters.

French daily Le Parisien quoted RATP as saying that 'under no circumstances' they would remove the posters.

There were also reports on social media of people throwing stones at the buses but the transport officials denied anything as such.