Parked Car Slowly Sinking Into Lake Caught on Live TV, Video Goes Viral. Watch

A car slowly slid and sank into a lake as a reporter spoke on a proposed project in the area, and the entire incident was captured on live TV. The video of the incident has since gone viral. It all happened when WCIS reporter Jakob Emerson was speaking on the aforementioned area project on live TV. As the car gradually gets submerged, the reporter realises it a few seconds later and turns around to watch it as it takes the plunge, in the video. Fortunately, the car had no one inside. According to a Fox News report, Sangamon County Emergency Management Office Director Bill Lee said that the incident occurred due to a slippery layer of algae coating the ramp on which the car was parked.

Check out the video here:

“Most of them have a very gradual decline, this one seems to drop off relatively quick. It’s always best to park at the top of the ramp and go down and walk the ramp to identify if that thick algae is there and makes it real slick," Lee told WCIS.

The video, since being shared on Twitter, has over 2000 likes, 275 retweets and 130 quote tweets on the microblogging platform. “Is the car dead? Or can be salvaged?" one Twitter user wrote. “At that point, most insurance companies consider that totaled," another answered.

Stranger incidents involving cars have happened in the recent past. A woman who, in a weird test of faith, let “Jesus take the wheel.” Driving her teal Ford Taurus back in mid-June, the 31-year-old woman also had her 11-year-old daughter sitting in the car and crashed into another vehicle and a house. The footage of the incident was captured by Beachwood traffic cameras that recorded the woman running the red light and slamming into another car. The other vehicle stops the car just in time to prevent a fatal car crash, 19News reported. In India’s Tamil Nadu, too, a shocking visual of an accident by reckless driving at the Salem-Coimbatore highway recently emerged on social media. They were hit by a speeding car that has been recorded on the dash camera of one of the cars behind.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here