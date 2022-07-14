Park's Bizarre 'No Anti-clockwise Walking' Warning Sign is Peak Bengaluru

A sign board installed in one of the parks in the capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru, is going viral on the internet for a bizarre restriction it imposes. It is normal for public parks to hone certain restrictions regarding various actions one is allowed to perform in the park. Things like plucking flowers, littering, or damaging property are disallowed. A similar restriction-laden board was recently spotted in a park in Bengaluru. The board, according to the sign, is installed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). According to it, people are not allowed to jog or run in the park. The sign board seems normal until one reads the third restriction which says, “No Anti-clockwise walking.”

The picture of the board was shared by a user on Reddit, who, in the caption, wrote, “Sign I saw in a park today.” Take a look:

With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, the post clearly struck a chord with netizens who poured their reactions in abundance. Many users joined the discussion in the comment section with some hilarious questions.

One user asked, “Is Nagin dance allowed?” to which, one user replied, “Only if you do it clockwise.” Another asked, “If they see me running, do they also run to stop me or stand still?” Another asked, “Is moonwalk allowed?”

Many were curious to know what exactly walking anti-clockwise means and why it is not allowed.

Anti-clockwise walking, in the context of parks and circular pathways, is walking in the opposite direction causing a disturbance and accidental bumps on the way. The sign seems to advise people to walk unidirectionally.

This is not the first time that Bengaluru became the topic of discussion due to its signboards. Recently, images of No Parking signs affixed outside houses in the city went viral.

