Parle-G Hits Record Sales in Lockdown, Teary-eyed 90s Kids are Rejoicing on Twitter

Who doesn't like that quintessential taste of dipping a Parle-G biscuit in the tea? 90s kids, we are looking at you! And during this lockdown, the biscuit brand, also one of the oldest in India, had its maximum sale.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the makers of Parle-G brand affirmed that March, April and May have been their best months ever since they started business.

Following the news, social media was flooded with people, including Bollywood actor Randeep Hood, expressing their nostalgia surrounding Parle-G biscuits. He said, "My whole career is fueled by chai and Parle-G since theater days.. Can you imagine how much less single use plastic waste there will be if just Parle-G changed its packing to an alternate biodegradable material? Now the sales are up let’s see the contribution to a better Tom (tomorrow) too."

Not only Hooda, many other netizens, mostly 90s kids, came forward to agree upon how Parle-G is not just a biscuit but an emotion.

Ramayan and Parle G. The economy is running on nostalgia of 90s kids! https://t.co/qOb2pTltVn — Kru (@Achari_Nimboo) June 9, 2020

Parle-g has got this emotion.

Ever did this? pic.twitter.com/ZEq1RqaVzb — Prasun Rao Morkhe (@Prasun_morkhe) June 9, 2020