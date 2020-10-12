Parle Refuses to Advertise on News Channels that Promote 'Toxic Content', Twitter Calls it 'Genius'

Parle Products, the maker of the much-loved Parle G biscuits, has announced that they will not be advertising their products on Indian media channels that promote and show aggressive and toxic content.

According to a report by Mint, senior category head of Parle Krishnarao Buddha said that the company will refuse to advertise on news channels which are toxic or involved in the alleged TRP scam. Budhha added that the company is in talks with other advertisers so that they can collectively put a restraint on advertising on such channels in order to send a clear message.

This comes amid a debate on "fake" or "inflated" TRPs by some TV news channels. Last week, the Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a 'false TRP racket', where households were apparently asked to keep channels switched on the entire day. The officers claimed that even in uneducated homes, some English news channels remained switched on.

The Detection Crime Branch of Mumbai police, which unearthed the TRP racket, has arrested owners of two Marathi channels, for manipulating viewership ratings, an official said. A national TV news channel, facing flak over its attack on Mumbai police and Maharashtra government in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was also involved in the TRP racket.

Parle is not the first brand to take a stand against news channels. A few days ago, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC-TV18 that Bajaj Auto has blacklisted three channels as far as advertising is concerned.

Following this announcement by Parle, #ParleG has been trending on Twitter with many calling it a "socially responsible brand."

Parle Products, the maker of #ParleG biscuits, said the company will not advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic content.Rajiv Bajaj of @bajaj_ltd has blacklisted 3 channels for advertising.Way to go! @StopFundingHate @newslaundry @zoo_bear https://t.co/djQEJBMVHw — Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) October 11, 2020

MAD RESECT FOR #ParleG It has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content.How nice it would be if more companies would start thinking about the country and stop funding this as$hole mediaLet's hit them where it hurtsG for Genius 👍 pic.twitter.com/MTqrmW3caj — What is this behavior Anoooooooooooop 🙄 (@theexwhogothot) October 12, 2020

Financing #Fakenews, hatchet jobs, sleaze, toxic content.Funding hate, intolerance, daily provocations and incitements.Not the brand association any company/product can afford to have!Kudos to #ParleG #Bajaj for taking the lead to say No.#Amul: will you too #StopFundingHate? https://t.co/f7cih9RWBi — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) October 11, 2020

Let me endorse #ParleG and Platina as socially responsible brands! https://t.co/wi93lqNP0J — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) October 12, 2020

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) had said that it appreciates the efforts of the Mumbai Police and will provide the support asked of it. "As in all our previous cases of suspected panel homes intrusions, BARC India continues to follow its established vigilance and disciplinary guidelines. BARC remains steadfastly true to its purpose to accurately and faithfully report What India Watches," said BARC India spokesperson.