English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parrot 'Arrested' For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in Brazil
A bid to save its drug-dealing owners by alerting them to a police raid has landed a parrot in police custody.
Image for representation purpose only.
Loading...
A bid to save its drug-dealing owners by alerting them to a police raid has landed a parrot in police custody.
Police in Brazil’s Piaui state ran into the parrot — dubbed as "papagaio do trafico" or "trafficking parrot" by news outlets — at the home of two alleged crack cocaine dealers, Brazil's R7 news channel reported.
As police searched for the suspects, the parrot nearly succeeded in alerting them by repeatedly yelling "Mamae, policia!" or "Mama, police!"
"He must have been trained for this," one officer involved in the operation said of the parrot's attempt to interfere with law enforcement, the Guardian reported. "As soon as the police got close he started shouting."
The bird's efforts did not bear any fruition. Footage of the raid's aftermath aired by R7 showed police cataloguing small bags of crack while the parrot sits obediently on a countertop next to a racecar helmet and a glass bottle, according to The Washington Post.
Its apparent owners, a man and teenage girl, were arrested, local newspaper Meio Norte reported.
The parrot was then seen being carried by a cop out of the house on his hand before being placed in a cage.
It was taken to the Teresina Police Department, where it remained in total silence “even as law enforcement sought to loosen it up.”
The suspect couple's defence attorney, Salma Barros, has questioned how the yelling parrot could remain totally quiet in the police station.
An environmentalist named Jaqueline Lustosa told Meio Norte that she had gone to the police department to free the bird. Reports said the parrot had been taken to a local zoo, where zookeepers would train it how to fly.
The pet's stubborn silence continued even there, a veterinarian said. "Lots of police officers have come by," veterinarian Alexandre Clark said Wednesday, according to the Guardian, "and he's said nothing."
Police in Brazil’s Piaui state ran into the parrot — dubbed as "papagaio do trafico" or "trafficking parrot" by news outlets — at the home of two alleged crack cocaine dealers, Brazil's R7 news channel reported.
As police searched for the suspects, the parrot nearly succeeded in alerting them by repeatedly yelling "Mamae, policia!" or "Mama, police!"
"He must have been trained for this," one officer involved in the operation said of the parrot's attempt to interfere with law enforcement, the Guardian reported. "As soon as the police got close he started shouting."
The bird's efforts did not bear any fruition. Footage of the raid's aftermath aired by R7 showed police cataloguing small bags of crack while the parrot sits obediently on a countertop next to a racecar helmet and a glass bottle, according to The Washington Post.
Its apparent owners, a man and teenage girl, were arrested, local newspaper Meio Norte reported.
The parrot was then seen being carried by a cop out of the house on his hand before being placed in a cage.
It was taken to the Teresina Police Department, where it remained in total silence “even as law enforcement sought to loosen it up.”
The suspect couple's defence attorney, Salma Barros, has questioned how the yelling parrot could remain totally quiet in the police station.
An environmentalist named Jaqueline Lustosa told Meio Norte that she had gone to the police department to free the bird. Reports said the parrot had been taken to a local zoo, where zookeepers would train it how to fly.
The pet's stubborn silence continued even there, a veterinarian said. "Lots of police officers have come by," veterinarian Alexandre Clark said Wednesday, according to the Guardian, "and he's said nothing."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Broke Her Knee, Was Bed-Ridden a Week Before Shooting 'Slow Motion'
- Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Me!’ is a Dreamy Celebration of Individuality
- Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About Her 'Boots' is Now a Meme
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Realme 3
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results