Viral Video of Parched Parrot Sipping Coconut Water While Chilling on a Tree Leaves Twitter Stunned

Heard the story of that thirsty crow who flew here and there in search of water and finally found a jug with very little water? And then some pebbles did the magic and the crow quenched its thirst and flew away. Looks like the remake of the story is here and the crow has been replaced by a parrot, and jug of water is now coconut water.

A video of a beautiful parrot gulping down coconut water is Internet's new favourite. The video was shared on Saturday, by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Perched on a coconut tree, the parrot plucks a small coconut with its beak and leisurely quenches its thirst with the refreshing drink. "Who doesn't love drinking coconut water? (sic)," Susanta Nanda wrote in the caption.

Here is the video:

Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water☺️It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive. Prevents bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control. pic.twitter.com/enDsVClGXv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 8, 2020

Twitter is loving this bird and his act of having a drink perched atop the tree.

Seriously unbelievable! A bird can do this. — Sharada Kudumula (@SharadaKudumula) August 8, 2020

Here birds drink it effortlessly, but humans having hands use straw — Vishnu Dasa 🇮🇳 (@simhaasti) August 8, 2020

But this FELLOW is too much !!! — Murali (@movurumuralee) August 8, 2020

So intelligent.... now this bird is living in style — Anitha Nithin (@nithin_anitha) August 8, 2020

No wonder they are so pretty!!😍 — StrawHat (@Armlocked) August 8, 2020

Time to update the old story of thirsty crow!