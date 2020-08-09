BUZZ

Viral Video of Parched Parrot Sipping Coconut Water While Chilling on a Tree Leaves Twitter Stunned

Perched on a coconut tree, the parrot plucks a small coconut with its beak and leisurely quenches its thirst with the refreshing drink.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Heard the story of that thirsty crow who flew here and there in search of water and finally found a jug with very little water? And then some pebbles did the magic and the crow quenched its thirst and flew away. Looks like the remake of the story is here and the crow has been replaced by a parrot, and jug of water is now coconut water.

A video of a beautiful parrot gulping down coconut water is Internet's new favourite. The video was shared on Saturday, by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Perched on a coconut tree, the parrot plucks a small coconut with its beak and leisurely quenches its thirst with the refreshing drink. "Who doesn't love drinking coconut water? (sic)," Susanta Nanda wrote in the caption.

Here is the video:

Twitter is loving this bird and his act of having a drink perched atop the tree.

Time to update the old story of thirsty crow!

