Parrot Halts Football Match after it Sits on Player's Head, Lured Away Using Ball

A video of a football training session has gone viral and not for a fabulous goal but for a very unexpected reason. A parrot entered the ground and sat on a player’s head, halting the game for a while. The player in question is Brazilian defender Bruna Benites, who stood frozen till the time the bird was on her head.

The parrot was lured away using the ball after which it flew across the ground towards the goal post and landed on top of the net. Benites later shared the footage on Instagram. Since then the clip has gone viral. It has attracted close to 40,000 views. Several users have posted funny comments on the post.

Benites used the opportunity to highlight the plight of animals who are suffering due to forest fires in Pantanal, tropical wetlands in Brazil. She called for awareness and support for the wildlife.

The post in Portuguese said, “I could not help expressing my feeling of deep sadness for everything that has been happening in the Pantanal. Thousands of animals are losing their lives with the fires and if this continues to happen, rare scenes like the one you are seeing in this video, will become impossible to be seen. Let us be aware!

Let's take care of our greatest asset, which is nature!”

She received a lot of support from her fellow players and other Instagram users on the post. She went on to add another picture of the incident later. She called the scene symbolic and not sad. She then gave some information about the bird and the family that takes care of it.

Benites wrote that the parrot is a domesticated bird that lived in Granja Comary with a human family and it visits their training sessions frequently. “He (The bird) is a free animal and just visits us frequently during training. Normally it watches everything from changing rooms, near the goal. It usually stays on the crossing or in the net behind the goal but yesterday it resolved to see things from another angle,” she wrote.