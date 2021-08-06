Part of Apollo 11 Spacecraft May Still be Orbiting the Moon, New Study Says

Apollo 11 made history on July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on the moon for the first time. However, people still wonder about the fate of the ‘Eagle’ module that took the astronauts from the Command and Service Module (CSM) to the lunar surface. James Meador, an independent researcher at the California Institute of Technology, have detected the location of the module, and according to him, it is still hovering around the lunar orbit.

The Eagle module was a combination of two spacecraft – the descent stage and the ascent stage. While the former is still on the moon, somewhere around the Sea of Tranquillity, the whereabouts of the ascent stage were unknown. Many speculated that the module might have exploded based on the leaking fuel, corrosive batteries, and aging hardware.

But according to the research conducted by Meador, the ascent stage spacecraft might still be revolving around the moon’s orbit. Meador based his finding on the data accumulates from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory mission, two spacecraft detecting the gravitational fluctuation of the moon. He then put the readings in a space-navigation calculator called the General Mission Analysis Tool Simulator. And the results were shocking.

Instead of finding the place where the module supposedly crashed, Meador saw trajectories of the module revolving around the orbit. In addition, according to a report by New Atlas, the simulator displayed the distance of the module from the lunar surface similar to the distance at which it was released 52 years ago.

Generally, NASA doesn’t track its spacecraft once the mission is over as it is believed that the equipment will either explode or go out of the reach of humans into the exosphere. However, according to Meador’s calculation, the ascent stage Eagle module might be an odd one out. A properly-aimed radar could be capable of detecting the exact location of the module.

It will be enough evidence to set on a salvage journey to the space to get the Eagle module back onto our stable atmosphere and put it in a museum to mark the most significant ‘step’ in the history of mankind.

