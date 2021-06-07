buzz

'Party Spoil Ho Rahi Hai': Assam Police's Witty Twist on 'Pawri' Meme Leaves Netizens Impressed
‘Party Spoil Ho Rahi Hai’: Assam Police's Witty Twist on 'Pawri' Meme Leaves Netizens Impressed

Casher polce in Assam | Image credit: Twitter

Cachar police in Assam tweeted details about its latest nab after its latest action against the liquor mafia in the state.

Many police departments across the country have been actively increasing their social media presence to strike a connection with the ‘next gen’ citizens online. And what better way to do it than using their ‘lingo’ and ‘memes’ to deliver messages effectively. Following the latest trend of ‘memer’ avatar of Police, Assam’s Cachar police came up with a witty tweet after its latest action against the liquor mafia in the state. Giving a twist to the viral ‘Party Ho Rahi Hai’ meme, Cachar police tweeted details about their latest nab. Check it out:

Spoiling the ‘party’ for mafias, Silchar’s Cachar police seized a large quantity of illegal liquor that was being smuggled in a truck. They seized 67 cartons of liquor being transported illegally in a truck under Dwarbond PS & 37 bottles of IMFL at Rangirkhari, Silchar. This is in continuation of Assam Police’s recently launched war on drugs. The state police has been actively conduction raids and various other actions to clean the menace of drugs and illegal liquor in the state.

Impressed with the wit and actions of Cachar Police, netizens posted some amusing reaction in reply. Check out the reactions to the tweet:

Meanwhile, the Assam Police had earlier used the viral ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme to give out a warning to drug peddlers in the state. Sharing their version of the viral meme, Assam Police shared a picture of Amrita holding a pair of handcuffs, along with a tagline that read, “Jail chaliye, thak gaye honge drugs peddling karte karte. (Let’s go to jail. You must be tried after peddling drugs.)

Check it out:

What’s your take on this?

Many police departments social media pages have been using humour and memes as a means of delivering important messages and striking a chord with netizens to improve the image of the police.

first published:June 07, 2021, 14:21 IST