'Pasoori' But Make it WWE: John Cena, The Rock Move to the Beats of Pakistani Song

The latest season of Coke Studio gave us an ultimate global chart topping song. Yes we are talking about Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The song has been the subject of several cultural motifs and now it has become the perfect beat to which classic WWE wrestlers can be seen expressing their myriad emotions. Last week, Twitter account WWE Urdu, a fan page of hilarious memes and edits, shared its new humorous offering. The video has been getting attention from India as well as it plays Pasoori while WWE stars like The Rock, Kane, and John Cena indulge in their hyperbolic fights and conversations.

The 41-second video begins with Pasoori’s beats where WWE wrestlers slap their opponents in perfect synchronisation to the song's tunes. As 37-year-old classical singer Sethi sings the now-popular Punjabi lyrics “Agg lavaan majboori nu (set fire to your compulsions)” we see Kane setting fire to an object and having a sinister laugh. The creator then goes on to stitch footage from various WWE moments to resonate with the lyrics of the song. For example, when Sethi sings, “Aana si oo nai aya, (he had to come but he did not),” the video creator added a shot of a wrestler looking at her watch and waiting for someone to arrive. The video includes several such shots that might change the meaning of this romantic pop ballad into a WWE desi video.

WWE Urdu is created by Abdul Ahad Jawaid, who continues to entertain netizens both in India and Pakistan.

Is video ko itna share karain ke Vince McMahon tak pohonch jaye https://t.co/LyBbUUUrHE— Abdul Ahad Jawaid (@abdulahadjawaid) May 12, 2022

The sublime editing of the video has got netizens in splits. Viewers are finding this version more entertaining than the original video of the song. As one of the comments on Twitter read, “best version of this song.”

@sayitchels best version of this song 🤣🤣🤣— shubham (@s_trivedi7) May 14, 2022

Another viewer showered the creator with compliments via adjectives like “Genius. Epic. Avant-Garde.”

For some this video was the “multiverse of madness.”

multiverse of madness— grandma neelu⁷🧈 (@yoursyoongy) May 13, 2022

Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai 😭😂— ❥ (@_Cutepixel) May 13, 2022

Complimenting the editing of the video, one user shared their top moment from the video and commented, “Ric Flair's 'wooo' did it for me.”

Ric Flair's 'wooo' did it for me🤣— Umair Akbar Khaskhely (@khaskheli_umair) May 13, 2022

What are your thoughts on this hilarious video?

