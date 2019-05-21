Take the pledge to vote

Pass The Graduation, Fail the Backflip: Video Of Student's Botched Attempt Goes Viral

The video shows students walking up to receive their degrees as the overexcited graduate attempts a backflip, only to come crashing down, prompting a loud “Ohhhh” from the surprised crowd.

Trending Desk

May 21, 2019
He passed the graduation but failed the backflip.

A college student who intended to create a splash at his commencement ceremony instead went viral on the internet for botching the gymnastic stunt on the stage.

“im freaking dying,” wrote Twitter user @viridianna_g as she uploaded a video last week showing the moment a student graduating from El Paso Community College tries to impress the gathering by attempting a backflip— and failing miserably.




It was not known if the student had hurt himself after landing on his neck during the failed stunt.

The video shows students walking up to receive their degrees as the overexcited graduate attempts a backflip, only to come crashing down, prompting a loud “Ohhhh” from the surprised crowd.

One faculty member covers her head with a booklet as she walks away from the scene in the video, which has since been viewed over 4 million times on Twitter, and collected 240,000 like and more than 71,000 retweets.

“ He almost had it,” wrote one bemused Twitter user.





“I was watching the whole thing wondering when something was gonna happen,” wrote another.





To be fair to him, this was not the first time that a student was instantly reminded of the importance of “keeping your feet on the ground.” YouTube will throw up plenty of results if you search "graduation backflip fail."
