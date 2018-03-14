GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Passed Away on Pi Day 3.14': Twitterverse Mourns the Death of Scientist Stephen Hawking

'Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 14, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
'Passed Away on Pi Day 3.14': Twitterverse Mourns the Death of Scientist Stephen Hawking
(File Photo Reuters)
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him a household name and inspiration across the globe, has died at age 76, his family said on Wednesday.

Hawking, whose 1988 book "A Brief History of Time" became an unlikely worldwide bestseller and cemented his superstar status, dedicated his life to unlocking the secrets of the Universe.

His genius and wit won over fans from far beyond the rarified world of astrophysics.

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today," professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement carried by Britain's Press Association news agency.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."

Hawking defied predictions he would only live for a few years after developing a form of motor neurone disease in 1964 at the age of 22.




Needless to say, Twitter users from across the globe came together to bid goodbye to the genius.


















































































(With AFP inputs)

