'Passed Away on Pi Day 3.14': Twitterverse Mourns the Death of Scientist Stephen Hawking



JUST IN: Professor Stephen Hawking has died, spokesperson for the family says. pic.twitter.com/DncfApuXNw

Learning of Stephen Hawking's death I legit felt a disturbance in the force -- my stomach dropped. He was a giant among men. I hope him, Carl Sagan, Einstein and Newton are all working at a chalk board together figuring it all out. Appreciate ya



His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt

the push alerts for Stephen Hawking are so beautiful. “He roamed the cosmos from a wheelchair” got me pic.twitter.com/J0bQRsmIGK



"The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge."

RIP Professor Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/UtdhuInYuj

R.I.P. Stephen Hawking. Among his many profound contributions to this world was this simple sentiment: “It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.”



Stephen Hawking, Sir, may the brightest lights of cosmos guide you in your final journey.

"Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet" - RIP Stephen Hawking you fucking legend.

However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do & succeed at. It matters that you don't just give up.

R.I.P #StephenHawking 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z8udsltUAZ



It's incredible to look at the universe and ask yourself the *big* questions.

It's extraordinary to figure out even *one* of the answers.



Stephen Hawking figured out many.

R.I.P., you theoretical starboy.

"Things cannot make themselves possible." -- a Hawking quote to live by.



Professor Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic. His grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. His demise is anguishing. Professor Hawking’s pioneering work made our world a better place. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2018

It’s only been a few hours and Stephen Hawking already mathematically proved, to My face, that I don’t exist. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 14, 2018



“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.” - #StephenHawking pic.twitter.com/NVMTYs62GJ

Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with ALS in 1963. Doctors gave him two years to live. He has died at 76.



“Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious” RIP Stephen Hawking

‘However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do,what matters is you dont give up’

Stephan Hawking with his guide Prem Das at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.Tributes to the genius🌸#StephenHawking#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/dE2mplx7Yv



Rest In Power pic.twitter.com/8YxVAAjaEa

Stephen Hawking passed away on Pi Day. 3.14



Even in death, he parted with his awesome sense of humour. #RIPstephenhawking pic.twitter.com/I5EkBV4aMv



“We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special.” — #StephenHawking

We were on earth at the same time as Stephen Hawking.



That's kind of a miraculous thing.



We breathed the same air as the man who demystified the stars.



The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking was better known for being a brilliant scientific mind, but equally impressive was his commitment to justice, from climate advocacy to Palestinian rights. His death is a sad loss for humanity. #RIP



IMAGE: President Barack Obama awarding Stephen Hawking the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/6rGIzoPOcb

Stephen Hawking's awards:



- Adams Prize

- Eddington Medal

- Maxwell Medal

- Heineman Prize

- Hughes Medal

- Einstein Award

- RAS Gold Medal

- Dirac Medal

- Wolf Prize

- Prince of Asturias

- Gemant Award

- Naylor Prize

- Presidential Medal of Freedom

- Fundamental Physics Prize



