Passenger Finds Cello Tape on Cracked Window in Plane, This Is How SpiceJet Responded

On Tuesday, a passenger travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on a SpiceJet flight freaked out when he saw that cello tape had been used to hold a cracked window together on the plane. The passenger, Hariharan Sankaran, clicked a photo of the window and shared it on Twitter as well.

"Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) Mumbai to Delhi flying (5 Nov 2019) with a broken window stuck with cello tape. Isn't it a major safety concern? Anyone listening?" he wrote.

This, without a doubt, is a major safety concern and one would expect that SpiceJet would be taking of such basic things, especially when the lives of passengers are at stake.

Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) Mumbai to Delhi flying (5 Nov 2019) with a broken window stuck with cello tape. Isn't it a major safety concern? Anyone listening?@flyspicejet @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/8gflCyEBcT — Hariharan Sankaran (@mahamosam) November 5, 2019

SpiceJet replied to the tweet saying that the inconvenience was regretted. As one Twitter user pointed out, if cello tape has been used, then someone must've been aware of the cracked window the whole time.

Hi Hariharan, at SpiceJet, safety is our utmost concern and at no point in time does the airline compromise on the same. We shall surely convey this to the concerned head for necessary action. The inconvenience caused is regretted. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 5, 2019

Other netizens too raised safety concerns:

we should wait for someone to be sucked out of the window, then there will be an action.. sab kutch chalega! — Arun Swaminathan (@dei_nadhas) November 5, 2019

This is the way airlines are competing with one another;( — SenthilKumar (@SenthilSKumaar) November 5, 2019

Wow.Such negligence can be dangerous.. — Kailash Trehan (@TrehanKailash) November 5, 2019

The plane should be taken out of service to have the window replaced. — Billy Launders (@b_launders) November 5, 2019

If there is a cello tape pasted, means someone has seen it and aware of the situation. — Hariharan Sankaran (@mahamosam) November 5, 2019

However, as many users also pointed out, the crack was on the inner window and hence, not as dangerous. Spicejet too confirmed the same.

We would like to update you that the crack was on the inner flexi pane and was fixed the same day. The purpose of the inner pane is to protect the window from scratches. The inner pane doesn't carry structural pressurization loads. 1/2 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 6, 2019

