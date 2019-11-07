Take the pledge to vote

Passenger Finds Cello Tape on Cracked Window in Plane, This Is How SpiceJet Responded

A passenger travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on a SpiceJet flight freaked out when he saw that cello tape had been used to hold a cracked window together on the plane.

November 7, 2019
Passenger Finds Cello Tape on Cracked Window in Plane, This Is How SpiceJet Responded
The broken window. (Image source: Twitter/ Hariharan Sankaran)

On Tuesday, a passenger travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on a SpiceJet flight freaked out when he saw that cello tape had been used to hold a cracked window together on the plane. The passenger, Hariharan Sankaran, clicked a photo of the window and shared it on Twitter as well.

"Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) Mumbai to Delhi flying (5 Nov 2019) with a broken window stuck with cello tape. Isn't it a major safety concern? Anyone listening?" he wrote.

This, without a doubt, is a major safety concern and one would expect that SpiceJet would be taking of such basic things, especially when the lives of passengers are at stake.

SpiceJet replied to the tweet saying that the inconvenience was regretted. As one Twitter user pointed out, if cello tape has been used, then someone must've been aware of the cracked window the whole time.

Other netizens too raised safety concerns:

However, as many users also pointed out, the crack was on the inner window and hence, not as dangerous. Spicejet too confirmed the same.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
