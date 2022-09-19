Passenger Onboard Pakistan Airlines Who Kicked Window and Punched Seats Blacklisted

A passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight created a ruckus on the plane mid-air. The flight was enroute to Dubai from Peshawar. Several video clips of the passenger are now going viral on the internet. “Passenger on PIA Flight from Peshawar to Dubai was deported back to Pakistan after he damaged planes windows, during flight he was annoying other passengers!!” read the caption.

As per reports he has been blacklisted by the airline authorities. In the video, the passenger can be seen punching seats, kicking the aircraft’s window, and fighting with the flight crew. As per local media reports, the passenger laid down on the floor with his face down. Have a look for yourself:

Passenger on PIA Flight from Peshawar to Dubai was deported back to Pakistan after he damaged planes windows, during flight he was annoying other passengers!! pic.twitter.com/x7L4S7j5i3 — Tanveer Khatana (@tanveer_khatana) September 18, 2022

He was also seen getting violent frequently. To avoid any inconvenience, he was then tied to his seat in accordance with aviation law, several media outlet reported. The captain of the flight contacted the air traffic controller of Dubai and sought security.

On landing at Dubai airport, the passenger was taken into custody by security officials.

