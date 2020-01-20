Passenger Uses Air Vents in Plane to Dry His Shoes, Leaves Internet into a Tailspin

We often see passengers on flights reading, listening to music, watching films or just dozing off as soon as they are aboard.

Recently, a passenger was caught on camera doing something bizarre and the clip soon went viral on social media.

A passenger aboard a plane found one of the most disgusting ideas to dry shoes. The passenger, sitting next to a window, opened his shoes and took it close to the air vent of the flight to dry it.

The clip has been shared on an Instagram account PassengerShaming. In the clip, the passenger was captured in his bizarre, gross act.

The camera then zoomed in on the person as they stretched up the shoe.

The clip appeared to have been shot by a co-passenger sitting on the other side of the aircraft.

The clip has been viewed over 3.16 lakh times.

The caption read, "So yeah, this zero self-awareness nonsense is happening...again... #PLEASESTOP."

Several people took to the comment section to react to the viral clip. While most called the act “gross”, one user wrote, “If I catch someone doing this I’m punching.”

Another user commented, “Someone please do this next to me so I can commit assault on a plane.”

"Where does these humans come from," commented another Instagram user.

A user suggested that people with such behaviour should be banned from traveling in flights. "We need to start banning people for this behavior!" the comment read.

"Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin? Look no further," wrote another user.

PassengerShaming, an Instagram account created by a former flight attendant, keeps sharing different clips showing bizarre activities carried out by fliers onboard.

