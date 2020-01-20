Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Passenger Uses Air Vents in Plane to Dry His Shoes, Leaves Internet into a Tailspin

The passenger, sitting next to a window, opened his shoes and took it close to the air vent of the flight to dry it.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Passenger Uses Air Vents in Plane to Dry His Shoes, Leaves Internet into a Tailspin
Screenshot from video uploaded by @passengershaming / Instagram.

We often see passengers on flights reading, listening to music, watching films or just dozing off as soon as they are aboard.

Recently, a passenger was caught on camera doing something bizarre and the clip soon went viral on social media.

A passenger aboard a plane found one of the most disgusting ideas to dry shoes. The passenger, sitting next to a window, opened his shoes and took it close to the air vent of the flight to dry it.

The clip has been shared on an Instagram account PassengerShaming. In the clip, the passenger was captured in his bizarre, gross act.

The camera then zoomed in on the person as they stretched up the shoe.

The clip appeared to have been shot by a co-passenger sitting on the other side of the aircraft.

The clip has been viewed over 3.16 lakh times.

The caption read, "So yeah, this zero self-awareness nonsense is happening...again... #PLEASESTOP."

Several people took to the comment section to react to the viral clip. While most called the act “gross”, one user wrote, “If I catch someone doing this I’m punching.”

Another user commented, “Someone please do this next to me so I can commit assault on a plane.”

"Where does these humans come from," commented another Instagram user.

A user suggested that people with such behaviour should be banned from traveling in flights. "We need to start banning people for this behavior!" the comment read.

"Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin? Look no further," wrote another user.

PassengerShaming, an Instagram account created by a former flight attendant, keeps sharing different clips showing bizarre activities carried out by fliers onboard.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram