Passenger's AirAsia Ticket Shows Bengaluru to Bengaluru Flight, Airline Responds on Twitter

Today, almost everything has got an ‘E’ face, which means that the facility can be availed ‘online’ or ‘digitally’. From E-banking to E-farming to E-tickets, people can avail of the services and attain their benefits while seated at home. Thus, it increases the ease and reachability of the consumers, giving them a not-so-hard time while dealing with the services.

However, with the advent of digitalisation increases confusion and glitches that tend to disturb the whole process of going online. You might have heard of several instances when users face problems while searching for a facility available on digital platforms. Such is the case of a recent passenger who faced a ‘technical glitch’ while searching for a flight online. The names of the destination and arrival terminals didn’t match the real scene which left him with no other choice but to post his query on Twitter to get the responsible solution!

The user, Auditya Venkatesh (as per Twitter), shared a screenshot of the AirAsia India ticket that showed a flight from Hyderabad, Bengaluru to Bengaluru, Kolkata. Confusing, right? So, it is.

The airport code of the places didn’t match nor did the names of the respective airports. While Kempegowda International Airport is in Bengaluru, the airport code read ‘HYD’ which stands for Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport is in Kolkata but the code read ‘BLR’ which stands for ‘Bengaluru’.

Thus, according to the E-ticket, it’s a flight from Bengaluru to Bengaluru. “Lol…you must be kidding", commented a user. “Haha…they are like, keep exploring every place," said another.

Hi @AirAsiaIndia this is really confusing. So if I book this ticket, where will I really go? And where will I leave from? pic.twitter.com/wJkmDtaqJT— Auditya Venkatesh (@AudiPhotography) November 22, 2022

Hi Auditya, there might be a technical glitch. Kindly refresh the page and do the fresh booking.— AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndia) November 22, 2022

However, the airline responded to the passenger and wrote, “Hi Auditya, there might be a technical glitch. Kindly refresh the page and do the fresh booking.” But it seemed like the ‘glitch’ didn’t get solved as Auditya replied, “The fact that it’s a glitch is obvious. It did the same thing again, it was to edit an existing booking via the chrome browser on an Android phone. It still keeps showing the same thing. I still went ahead and booked it, because it was a last-minute change. Fingers crossed.” And guess what! “The codes are the only correct thing. Haha. The flight I was trying to book was from Hyderabad to Bengaluru," replied Auditya to a user who remarked that the airport codes could be wrong.

