Passengers on Russian Flight Forced to Open Umbrellas After Leak in the Cabin

All of us have travelled in an airplane and are well-acquainted with the introductory instructions that are provided to us by the crew members. They ensure all the precautionary measures and give us a detailed instruction on what to do in the case of an emergency. However, imagine flying on an airplane and ending up sitting onboard with your umbrella. Sounds bizarre? Well, this incident turned reality for the passengers of a Russian flight.

According to a video shared by a Twitter user, the incident took place on a Rossiya Airlines flight which was operating between Khabarovsk and Sochi. In the viral video, one can see the passengers holding up their umbrellas as they save themselves from the water. While earlier it was suspected to be rain, the defect turned out to be something different.

Watch the video here:

Volo interno russo #Chabarovsk-Sochi della Rossiya AirlinesI passeggeri sono stati costretti ad usare ombrelli per ripararsi da goccioloni d'acqua, parrebbe per un guasto all'aria condizionataOra sotto inchiestaNon vi lamentate dei treni italiani...pic.twitter.com/HKB1ab66rd — #POLiticamenteScorretto🎹FR© (@PolScorr) July 11, 2020

According to Times Now, after the incident happened, the Rossiya Airlines conducted an investigation on the matter. It was later revealed that the dripping water was the result of a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

Usually, such incidences are common in places with centralised air conditioning. There can be several reasons for such a leak, one of which is condensation. This happens when the warm air inside a closed space comes into touch with the surface skin which is cold.

The report suggested that such a difference in temperature can lead to the leakage of the extra water into the cabin through the interior panels.