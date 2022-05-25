Passengers Turn Conductors as 'Nonstop' Karnataka Buses Halt on This Route

The non stop buses plying between Hubballi and Gadag in Karnataka have a brand new set of conductors: some highly educationally-qualified, some businessmen and more. Passengers volunteer to take up the role of conductors so that they can save almost half-an-hour on the journey. The distance between Gadag and Hubballi is 59.5 km. A nonstop NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation) bus takes an hour to cover this distance. Unfortunately, this time is now extended to 90 minutes, which takes away the very purpose of a nonstop bus.

NWKRTC buses plying this route don’t have conductors. The bus driver plays one-for-all roles. Hence, the bus stops for almost 30 minutes midway, on National Highway 67, where the driver gets off his seat and begins to issue tickets to the passengers.

Shivaraj Patil, who uses these buses regularly says, “I get on these buses because they have a non-stop board. But this bus stops for over 30 minutes midway and spoils the whole idea of non-stop. In order to save those precious 30 minutes, some passengers offer to become the conductors. They use the ticket issuing machine and start distributing tickets. This is not something people would enjoy on a daily basis. But this has become inevitable. Otherwise, we would all be late by half an hour.”

“My concern is the safety,” said Jyoti, a passenger. “During the daytime, it’s still fine with whatever they are able to do now. I get chills thinking of late evening buses on this route. Without the conductor, who would help if there was to be a mishap in one of the passenger seats? The driver would certainly be not in a position to get up from his seat and come to us. What if someone misbehaves? Whom do we complain to?” she asked.

Officials who chose to remain anonymous told News18 that they were aware of the driver-cum-conductor role in these buses, but were helpless given the crunch in staff.​

