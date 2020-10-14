Passers-by in China Rescue Cat Stranded on Utility Pole, Video Goes Viral

A cat in China was recently found stuck on a utility pole and was rescued after some kind passers-by came to its rescue. A video of the incident has gone viral on the Internet.

The 16-seconds-long video shows four women holding a huge thick plastic sheet while the cat is hanging by the pole, trying to not lose the grip. Within seconds, the cat’s grip loosens and it falls on the sheet.

The animal quickly runs away from the sheet towards the sidewalk and away from the public attention, as the camera following it shows. Quoting local reports, The Daily Mail said that the incident happened in China’s Sichuan province at Guang'an on October 10.

The report says that other people on the road could be heard asking the cat to jump into the sheet, while four women were holding it. The clip first appeared on video-sharing app — TikTok. It was shared by the handle named Douyin there and people are reacting warmly to the rescue video.

One person said, “This is wonderful. Our world needs more Good Samaritans like them,” reported Daily Mail.

In July 2019, Douyin had shared another video of cat rescue where a man had saved the animal trapped behind a wall. The cat was later adopted as well, as per South China Morning Post.

These are not odd incidents in China and in fact, people have helped pets during the Covid-19 pandemic as well. During the coronavirus crisis in China, a report by The Guardian surfaced which said that people in Wuhan were taking care of the pets of those people who are stuck outside the city. It said that around 30,000 pets were left abandoned after the city Wuhan was sealed by the authorities.