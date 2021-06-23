Passionate Indian Fan's Live Reaction to Ajinkya Rahane's Wicket in WTC Final is Pure Gold

From looking forward to a rain-free day of cricket to wanting the showers to halt play at Southampton, Indians fans have gone through a roller-coaster of emotions within the first session of WTC Final Day 6 between India and New Zealand on Wednesday. After Virat Kohli and Chesteshwar Pujara fell early to Kyle Jamieson, all hopes were pinned on Ajinkya Rahane to bring stability to Team India. Rahane’s stay’s, however, was short-lived after the batsman tickled one of Trent Boult’s deliveries to the wicketkeeper BJ Watling. The scoreboard read 109/5. His departure was best summed up by a fan whose expressions captured the moment perfectly.

In the video that was broadcast during the final day of the WTC final, the left frame of the clip showed Rahane batting while the other frame captured passionate Indian fans showing their love for the game into the camera lens. As the video progressed, Rahane was outdone by Boult. Realising what had unfolded on the pitch whilst they were still very much in the camera frame, the energy of the fans dropped from 100 to 0 in a matter of seconds.

The amusing incident was shared on Twitter by fans and viewers who were left in splits.

The incident may remind cricket fans of the 2019 ICC World Cup when a disappointed Pakistani fan made waves on the Internet with his priceless expressions.

Meanwhile, all is not lost for the Indian fans tuned into the nail-biting final day. With Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja out there in the middle, India has extended a lead of over 100 runs at the time of writing this. From here, India would aim for a draw while the Kiwis would hope to bundle India out quickly to have a gettable target on the scoreboard.

