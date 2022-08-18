Passionate Vendor Selling Star Wars Lightsaber at Traffic Signal Will Impress All the 'Sharks'

Apart from helping you sell a product, crazy marketing skills can make you popular. Just like this street vendor from a recent viral video. The unidentified man selling laser swords at a traffic light passionately demonstrates the product to prospective buyers. The sword in the clip resembles the lightsaber of the Star Wars movies.

Despite the assurance of the customer's interest the man completes the demo of the product. The man's “disciplined” approach to selling his product caught the internet's attention, garnering a ton of reaction. “When you are disciplined at your work,” read the text on the video.

The video has garnered over 4.7 lakh views on Instagram so far. “Star Wars peoples want to know his location. Bhejo, bhejo inhe,” wrote a user while others enquired to know about the vendor's reaction.

Lauding the vendor’s lively attitude, users said that people like him should be appreciated. “Maybe it looks funny but people have to do a lot of things for survival,” read the caption.

Such crazy marketing videos often surface on the Internet.

A clip of a vendor selling fruits in a unique way had also gone viral. The vendor starts by cutting watermelon but before that he smashes a steel plate on the fruit. As he cuts other fruits, he makes weird faces with occasional bizarre sounds.

The clip originally posted on Reddit was reshared on multiple other platforms including YouTube. “This suddenly became my daily motivational video! Cheers to you, good man from India, “ wrote a user while another reckoned the “kacha badam” vendor had inspired his unique marketing pitch

“Amazing customer attracting skills. I am sure no big companies can attract their customers in this manner,” commented a third

“I need this guy to accompany me in my performance appraisals,” read another comment.

What do you things of such interesting marketing gimmicks? Let us know.

