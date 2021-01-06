Pasta Cooked in Energy Drink is 2021's First Entry to Unappetizing Food Experiment List

Coronavirus pandemic has made people try some bizarre recipes and lockdown chefs area thing. The newest on the list is adding energy drink to pasta. A man tried cooking pasta in energy drink blue Gatorade and has created a buzz on social media. The video was shared by American magician Justin Flom on Facebook, where the man can be seen boiling the pasta in energy drink with the help of a spaghetti strainer spoon.

The video shows the man adding the energy drink to the flour to prepare the pasta sauce. After the sauce is ready, he poured it over the pasta and garnished it with pickle. While the pasta turned green and looked disgusting, Justin wrote, "You will never eat pasta the same way AGAIN. My friend Tommy is brilliant!!”

This bizarre recipe has made many netizens lose their appetite as a user commented that it will be a definite ‘no’ for him, without even trying the dish. He mentioned that besides the disgusting taste, the bizarre look of the dish is making him lose his appetite.

Another user wrote that this would be the “most disgusting thing” he has ever seen online. “No way would I allow a blue, sweet, pasta....gluten-free.. lol ....to be prepared in my kitchen.” The person even asked if the dish was suggested by some 8 year old. A third comment read, "Half of the video title works better! You will never eat pasta! Again.”

A user even went on to suggest using food colouring instead of trying such disgusting recipes. Since being shared online, the video has grabbed over 5.3 million views, 9,600 likes and 8400 comments.

As reported by Daily Mail, the man trying this bizarre recipe is named Tommy Wind, who is a magician from Staten Island in New York.

This is not the first time when someone has tried cooking a bizarre combnation. Earlier, a video of a girl having Maggi with curd was gone viral on the internet after she shared the picture of Maggi mixed with curd on her Twitter handle. Not only this, but she also put a caption which reads, “Maggi and curd is food for the soul,” leaving many disgusted.

Maggi and curd is food for the soul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RmNRVRvnfw — Rogi Badhityanath (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

The post has garnered mix reactions from the netizens as some of them had slammed the girl while others wanted to give it a try.