Pasta, Potato, or Rice? What the British Royal Family's Dinner Menu Looks Like

It can be a thing of privilege as well as charisma to live with the Royal Family. However, it demands a lot of responsibility and rule-abiding. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth and company are required to follow the royal guidelines to the letter. While some rules are lucid, a few of the others can be rather pesky. Those, who have watched Netflix’s The Crown have a fair understanding of things beyond, chariots, tiaras and smiles. Today, we are talking about some strict rules around food choices that the royals cannot defy. In the past, several reports have extracted the can/cannot and like/dislike food items on the menu of The Queen and Princess Diana, today we look at the foods the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge should avoid in public. Former palace chef Darren McGrady, who worked at Buckingham Palace from 1982 to 1993, before serving the late Princess Of Wales as her personal chef, has disclosed details about the culinary scene of the Royals in many interviews over the years.

Starting with pasta, well it is forbidden. Dinner is served without starch, that’s the rule. Speaking of the Queen, no fan of carbs in the evening, McGrady confirmed to The Telegraph, “When she dines on her own she’s very disciplined. No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner. Just usually something like grilled sole with vegetables and salad.”

Those taking note, please see: shellfish is also banned. In addition to carrying the high risk of food poisoning, it is deemed ‘too risky’ to be eaten as a royal while on the go. Foie gras is off the menu. Why? Prince Charles once put his foot down due to animal welfare concerns.

Garlic is out of the question too, as confirmed by Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, when she made a cameo on Masterchef Australia. When she appeared on MasterChef Australia, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made an awkward confession when asked about the item always absent from the Royal dining table. “I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no,” said Charles’ wife.

Last year, McGrady gave an insight into the British royal family’s lavish feast during the Christmas season. While the dinner is all fancy, the breakfast and lunch are rather simple. Speaking to Hello Magazine, McGrady revealed that the lunch menu on Christmas Day for the Royals never changed.

